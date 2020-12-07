James Francis Green, 62, of Watseka, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Riverside Medical Center, in Kankakee.
James was born on August 16, 1958, in Gilman, Illinois, the son of Francis A. and Henrietta (Meints) Green. He married Patricia Baker on October 31, 2001, in Watseka. She survives.
Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12 at Blurton Funeral Home, in Hoopeston. A Celebration of James’ Life will begin at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, December 12, 2020, at the funeral home. Following services cremation rites will be accorded.
