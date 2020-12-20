Iris R. Elliott, 87, of Potomac, passed away at 5:55 p.m. Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Accolade Healthcare, in Paxton.
Iris was born on March 19, 1933, in Potomac, the daughter of Clarence and Nelle (Johnson) Taylor. She married Donald E. Elliott on July 17, 1952, in Potomac. He preceded her in death on June 21, 2005.
Due to current Covid-19 health concerns, a private family graveside service will be held at Potomac Cemetery, with Pastor Molly Spence Hawk officiating. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
The family has entrusted the Blurton Funeral Home, in Potomac, to assist them in honoring her life.