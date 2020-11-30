In my last column I shared a recipe for chocolate truffles. It was handed down to me by my mother, and she and I have made them by the hundreds. Dense, chocolate-y, and need-a-tall-glass-of-water rich, over the years I have made them for my family and given them as gifts. One year our home was a stop on the local Christmas home tour, and I made one thousand truffles and pieces of fudge to hand out. Not a single left-over to be had.
I was happy to share the recipe with my HumankindNESS readers; it is easy and delicious. I smiled at the thought of my mom’s truffles being made and enjoyed by others.
At this point in the story I need to introduce you to Irene. Irene is our delightful neighbor and she is one of those neighbors you love to have. Within a few days of moving into our home, she popped over with a delicious cake and a beautiful gift for our kitchen to welcome us to the block. She is sweet to our grandchildren, keeps a beautiful yard, and hardly a week goes by that we don’t enjoy some conversation over the dining table or the front porch rail with Irene.
It was during one of our conversations across the side yard between our homes that Irene mentioned she was making a batch of the chocolate truffles from the column. I was happy to hear and I reiterated how delicious they are.
A couple of days meandered by and my phone rang. It was Irene and she had a question. How many days did she need to refrigerate the truffle mixture before it would solidify, she asked? Days? I said I thought a few hours or at most overnight would do the trick. She said she had made the truffle mixture and after ample refrigeration time it was still soupy. I told her I would check my recipe and call her back.
To my chagrin, I realized in my haste to cut down the large recipe my mom and I use into a more manageable batch size for regular use, I had miscalculated the amounts of a couple key ingredients. I called Irene back with the corrected amounts and assured her I would re-send out the corrected recipe. So here is the recipe for my mom’s Chocolate Truffles:
Ingredients:
12 ounces of semi-sweet chocolate chips (I use one full bag of Tollhouse)
2/3 cup heavy whipping cream
2 tablespoons of (salted) real butter
1 tablespoon of flavoring (vanilla, orange, almond, or anything you like)
Directions:
Place the chocolate in a bowl. Combine cream and butter in a saucepan and bring to a gentle simmer, pour hot mixture over chocolate morsels, let sit for a couple minutes, add flavoring, and mix until completely creamy and combined. Refrigerate until solid. Scoop out with a teaspoon and roll into 1” round truffles (I wear gloves will I do this, as it is messy.). Roll in any coating you enjoy, such as cocoa, powdered sugar, coconut, chocolate sprinkles, etc. I have even dipped them in white chocolate candy coating using a toothpick. Bring to room temperature when serving for maximum creaminess. Six or eighth in a cute box make a lovely gift.
Irene popped over a coupe of days ago and I gave her some chocolate truffles that I had made for her so she could see how they should look and taste. We chatted about what she could do with her original chocolate mixture and we decided that she could warm it up in the microwave and use it as a nice chocolate-y glaze over a warm bundt cake. My sincere apologies to Irene and anyone else who may have tried to make the truffles and ended up with a bowl of rich, chocolate stew.
I wish you happy holidays, happy candy-making, and that you have a neighbor as wonderful as Irene!