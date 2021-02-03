In response to the rollback of some of the Covid-19 restrictions for the region, Hoopeston Public Library reopened to the public on Monday, January 25.
The library has also returned to its regular operating schedule. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday; 12 noon to 8 p.m. on Tuesday; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Masks and social distancing are requested. Hand sanitizer dispensers have also been installed at all building entrances for public use.
Public access computers and the reading areas are also reopened to the public with a 30 minute time limit for both areas. Masks and social distancing are required at the computers and in the reading rooms.
At this time, no in-person programs are being offered and meeting rooms are not open.
The Children’s Room is open for browsing and checkout but all play areas remain closed.
For those patrons who prefer it, curb service is still available. Pickups can be arranged by calling 217-283-6711.
Quarantine and sanitizing protocols continue
The library has purchased two new electrostatic sprayers to aid in sanitizing high touch areas like doors, hand rails, seating areas, tables and countertops.
The sprayers are used daily, along with traditional cleaning procedures to help keep public areas of the library safe for patrons and staff.
All materials returned to the library are also being quarantined before being returned to circulation. Plexiglass shields have been installed at all circulation desks and staff members are wearing masks at all times.
Curbside service still available
While the library’s doors are now open for public service, curbside service is still available to pick up or drop off books and materials, as well as for copying and fax service.
Please park on the south (alley) side of the building and call 217-283-6711 for assistance at any time during regular library hours.
Family take and make craft set for February
What’s more enjoyable on a cold winter day than a nice cup of hot cocoa?
The Hoopeston Public Library February’s family craft for all ages will provide all the materials to make two hot cocoa “bombs” to enjoy or gift for your Valentine.
Children of all ages will enjoy this craft with adult supervision.
Take and make kits will also include crafts to accompany Janell Sechriest’s online storytime for 2-6-year-olds, which are posted weekly in the HPL Facebook Group “HPListen&Learn.”
Kits will be available on Wednesday, February 3.