The Hoopeston Public Library’s new Hoopeston Public Library Holiday Cookbook will be released just in time for your Christmas baking.
Everyone who submitted a recipe for the cookbook will receive one free copy. A limited quantity of extra cookbooks will be available to everyone else for a $2 donation to cover the cost of printing.
The cookbook features more than two dozen recipes for holiday cookies, candies and other seasonal goodies.
Details regarding pickup will be announced on Facebook, in local media and by email during the week of Dec. 7.