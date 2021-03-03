The Hoopeston Women Making a Difference group is presenting a discount card fundraiser.
The group is selling discount cards for area businesses.
These businesses include: Hoopeston: 112 Wine and Coffee Shoppe, DQ, Little Caesars, Pink Poodle, Stay Awhile Home Decor, Enchanted Florist and
Quick Lube (all locations); Rossville: Rossville Family Restaurant and
Pretty Little Pickens; Milford: Charley Grace Boutique: Danville: Dunham’s Sports (all locations) and Culver’s (Danville, Champaign, and Urbana locations).
The cards cost $10 and can be used over again as they are good through March 2022. The proceeds go toward the various charities, organizations, and scholarships the group helps with
To purchase a card message the group on their Facebook page at Hoopeston Area Women Making A Difference, or email Hoopestonwmd@yahoo.com.