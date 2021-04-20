The Hoopeston Sesquicentennial Committee has announced the schedule of events for this year's Sesquicentennial celebration.
Event dates and times are subject to change.
To keep up with information about the celebration, visit www.hoopeston150.com.
The schedule is listed below:
May Events
Sunday, May 30, 2021
2 p.m. - Golf Cart Parade Begins at the Lorraine Theater
3 p.m. - Free Ice Cream Social Honoring Essential Workers Held at McFerren Park
June Events
Saturday, June 5, 2021
10 a.m. - Cemetery History Walk Topic: Who’s who of early Hoopeston
3 p.m. - Cemetery History Walk Topic: Hoopeston Patriots
Saturday, June 12, 2021
10 a.m. - Cemetery History Walk Topic: Women of Hoopeston
3 p.m. - Cemetery History Walk Topic: Unforgettable Lore
Monday, June 21, 2021
10 a.m.- Downtown Historical Tour
1 p.m. - Downtown Historical Tour
Sesquicentennial Week Events
Sunday, June 27, 2021 Family Day All Events at McFerren Park Civic Center & Lagoon
10 a.m. - Community Church Service
11 a.m. - Community Picnic
Noon - Beard Contest & Youngest/Oldest Contest
1-3 p.m. - Gospel Music
1 p.m. - Children’s Fishing Derby - Ages 0-13
Monday, June 28, 2021 Agriculture Day
8 a.m. - Sesquicentennial Farm Tours & Awards
9-11 a.m. - Silgan Factory Tours (Meet at City Hall) 1 p.m., 3 p.m. 5:30 p.m.
7 p.m. - Downtown Historical Tours
Tuesday, June 29, 2021 Youth Day McFerren Park Legion Shelter
1-3 p.m. - Lorraine Theater Tours
5-7 p.m. - Youth Activities and Games - 3-10 year olds Children must be accompanied by an adult. Food provided.
7-9 p.m. - Teen Dance w/ DJ
Wednesday, June 30, 2021 “Holy City” Day
1-3 p.m. - Self-Paced Historic Church Tours
6 p.m. - Children’s Magic Show at the Lorraine Theater
Thursday, July 1, 2021 Ladies Day
9:30 a.m.-noon - Flower/Garden Tour
3:30 p.m. - Promenade Downtown
4 p.m. - High Tea at Methodist Church
4 p.m. - Library History Presentation During High Tea
5-7 p.m. - Lorraine Theater Tours
Friday, July 2, 2021 Taste of Hoopeston
4:30-6:30 p.m. - Local Restaurant Samples
6 p.m. - BINGO at Legion Shelter
6-8 p.m. - Senior Citizen Dance at Civic Center
Saturday, July 3, 2021 Hoopeston’s 150th Birthday Celebration
9 a.m. - Flea Market Opens - Legion Shelter Area
10:30 a.m. - Grand Parade - Downtown
11:30 a.m. - Lion’s Club Fish Fry & Rotary Ice Cream Open
Noon - Classic Car Show - McFerren Park
1:30 p.m. - Girl Scout Sesquicentennial Stroll - Jaycee Shelter
1:30 p.m. - Chalk Art Contest - McFerren Tennis Court
3 p.m. - Teachers Vs. Firefighers Kickball Game - Pony Field
4 p.m. - Beer Tent Opens - Soccer Fields
4 p.m. - Back Paiges Band - Soccer Fields
7 p.m. - Logan Kirby & Band - Soccer Fields
9:30 p.m. - Fireworks - Soccer Fields