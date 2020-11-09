Easy Fiction
The Secret Explorers and the Jurassic Rescue, by S.J. King
Grade 1 & 2 Fiction
Little Penguin and the Mysterious Object, by Laura Driscoll
The Princess in Black and the Giant Problem, by Shannon Hale
A Cat’s Best Friend, by Megan Roth
I Want to Sleep Under the Stars!, by Mo Willems
Juvenile Biography
Who Was Benedict Arnold?, by James Buckley, Jr.
Who was Nellie Bly?, by Margaret Gurevich
The Only Woman in the Photo: Frances Perkins and her New Deal for America, by Kathleen Krull
Becoming RBG: Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Journey to Justice, by Debbie Levy
Juvenile DVD
Happy Halloween Scooby-Doo! The Secret Garden
Juvenile Fiction
Eight Princesses and a Magic Mirror, by Natasha Farrant
The Explorer’s Code, by Allison Hymas
The Deep End, by Jeff Kinney
The Willoughby’s Return, by Lois Lowry
Skunk and Badger, by Amy Timberlake
Absolute Hero, by Valerie Tripp
Juvenile Graphic Novel
When Stars are Scattered, by Victoria Jamieson
Stuck Together, by Brian Smith
Juvenile Periodical
Ranger Rick, November 2020
National Geographic Kids, November 2020
Parenting
Caring for Your School-Age Child: Ages 5 to 12
Picture Book
Scaredy Snacks!, by Terry Border
Wild Symphony, by Dan Brown
Arthur’s New Puppy, by Mark Tolon Brown
The Belonging Tree, by Maryann Cocca-Leffler
I Have Ants in My Pants!, by Julia Cook
Click, Clack, Good Night, by Doreen Cronin
Whoever Heard of a Flying Bird?, by David Cunliffe
Pearl and Squirrel Give Thanks, by Cassie Ehrenberg
That Monster on the Block, by Sue Ganz-Schmitt
Leif and the Fall, by Allison Sweet Grant
The Alphabet’s Alphabet, by Chris Harris
Every Night is Pizza Night, by J. Kenji López-Alt
Speak Up, Molly Lou Melon, by Patty Lovell
Mad About Plaid, by Jill McElmurry
Becoming a Good Creature, by Sy Montgomery
Gurple and Preen, by Linda Sue Park
Hey, Water!, Antoinette Portis
Creepy Carrots!, by Aaron Reynolds
The Paper Kingdom, by Helena Ku Rhee
Construction Site Mission: Demolition!, by Sherry Duskey Rinker
Bubble Kisses, by Vanessa Williams
A Map Into the World, by Kao Kalia Yang