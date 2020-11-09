Easy Fiction

The Secret Explorers and the Jurassic Rescue, by S.J. King

Grade 1 & 2 Fiction

Little Penguin and the Mysterious Object, by Laura Driscoll

The Princess in Black and the Giant Problem, by Shannon Hale

A Cat’s Best Friend, by Megan Roth

I Want to Sleep Under the Stars!, by Mo Willems

Juvenile Biography

Who Was Benedict Arnold?, by James Buckley, Jr.

Who was Nellie Bly?, by Margaret Gurevich

The Only Woman in the Photo: Frances Perkins and her New Deal for America, by Kathleen Krull

Becoming RBG: Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Journey to Justice, by Debbie Levy

Juvenile DVD

Happy Halloween Scooby-Doo! The Secret Garden

Juvenile Fiction

Eight Princesses and a Magic Mirror, by Natasha Farrant

The Explorer’s Code, by Allison Hymas

The Deep End, by Jeff Kinney

The Willoughby’s Return, by Lois Lowry

Skunk and Badger, by Amy Timberlake

Absolute Hero, by Valerie Tripp

Juvenile Graphic Novel

When Stars are Scattered, by Victoria Jamieson

Stuck Together, by Brian Smith

Juvenile Periodical

Ranger Rick, November 2020

National Geographic Kids, November 2020

Parenting

Caring for Your School-Age Child: Ages 5 to 12

Picture Book

Scaredy Snacks!, by Terry Border

Wild Symphony, by Dan Brown

Arthur’s New Puppy, by Mark Tolon Brown

The Belonging Tree, by Maryann Cocca-Leffler

I Have Ants in My Pants!, by Julia Cook

Click, Clack, Good Night, by Doreen Cronin

Whoever Heard of a Flying Bird?, by David Cunliffe

Pearl and Squirrel Give Thanks, by Cassie Ehrenberg

That Monster on the Block, by Sue Ganz-Schmitt

Leif and the Fall, by Allison Sweet Grant

The Alphabet’s Alphabet, by Chris Harris

Every Night is Pizza Night, by J. Kenji López-Alt

Speak Up, Molly Lou Melon, by Patty Lovell

Mad About Plaid, by Jill McElmurry

Becoming a Good Creature, by Sy Montgomery

Gurple and Preen, by Linda Sue Park

Hey, Water!, Antoinette Portis

Creepy Carrots!, by Aaron Reynolds

The Paper Kingdom, by Helena Ku Rhee

Construction Site Mission: Demolition!, by Sherry Duskey Rinker

Bubble Kisses, by Vanessa Williams

A Map Into the World, by Kao Kalia Yang

