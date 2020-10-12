FICTION Deadly Anniversaries
A Darker Truth, by Kylie Brant
My Way To You, by Catherine Bybee
A Gilded Lady, by Elizabeth Camden
The Party Upstairs, by Lee Conell
Bitter Alpine, by Mary Daheim
Paradise Peak, by Janet Dailey
Heart of Gold, by B.J. Daniels
Heartbreaker, by B.J. Daniels
Before I Called You Mine, by Nicole Deese
Chance of a Lifetime, by Jude Deveraux
P.S. Goodbye, by Tari Faris
Until I Met You, by Tari Faris
The Evening and the Morning, by Ken Follett
Harley Merlin and the Mortal Pact, by Bella Forrest
Tiny Imperfections, by Alli Frank
Fearless Pursuit, by Barbara Freethy
The Searcher, by Tana French
Lost Hills, by Lee Goldberg
Dreaming Death, by Heather Graham
Love and a Little White Lie, by Tammy L. Gray
Deep in the Alaskan Woods, by Karen S. Harper
The Heart Between Us, by Lindsay Harrel
Someone Else’s Daughter, by Jennifer Harvey
Troubles in Paradise, by Elin Hilderbrand
Kiss My Cupcake, by Helena Hunting
Closer Than She Knows, by Kelly Irvin
When We Were Brave, by Suzanne Kelman
An Ivy Hill Christmas, by Julie Klassen
The End of Her, by Shari Lapeña
The Lucky Ones, by Liz Lawson The Stone Wall, by Beverly Lewis
Painted Ladies, by Patrick Logan
You Lucky Dog, by Julia London
Death Rattle, by Sean Lynch
Happily This Christmas, by Susan Mallery
Shadows in Time, by Julie McElwain
Paris is Always a Good Idea, by Jenn McKinlay
The Brightest Star, by Fern Michaels
Airborne, by DiAnn Mills
Total Power, by Kyle Mills
The Gift of Family, by Mary Monroe
The Road She Left Behind, by Christine Nolfi
Sins of the Mother, by August Norman
Water’s Edge, by Gregg Olsen
The Secrets of Love Story Bridge, by Phaedra Patrick
Hush, by James Patterson
The Coast-to-Coast Murders, by James Patterson
The Book of Two Ways, by Jodi Picoult
In an Instant, by Suzanne Redfearn
The Conference of the Birds, by Ransom Riggs
A Map of Days, by Ransom Riggs
Shadows in Death, by J.D. Robb
Say No More, by Karen Rose
Penthouse Prince, by Kendall Ryan
Ranger Protection, by Lynn Shannon
Ranger Redemption, by Lynn Shannon
Ranger Courage, by Lynn Shannon
Gallows Rock, by Yrsa Sigurðardóttir
The Return, by Nicholas Sparks
Someone Else’s Secret, by Julia Spiro
Shielding Kinley, by Susan Stoker
Winter’s Curse, by Mary Stone
Winter’s Rise, by Mary Stone
The Son of Good Fortune, by Lysley Tenorio
Sowing Malice, by Wendy Tyson