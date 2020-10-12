FICTION  Deadly Anniversaries

A Darker Truth, by Kylie Brant

My Way To You, by Catherine Bybee

A Gilded Lady, by Elizabeth Camden

The Party Upstairs, by Lee Conell

Bitter Alpine, by Mary Daheim

Paradise Peak, by Janet Dailey

Heart of Gold, by B.J. Daniels

Heartbreaker, by B.J. Daniels

Before I Called You Mine, by Nicole Deese

Chance of a Lifetime, by Jude Deveraux

P.S. Goodbye, by Tari Faris

Until I Met You, by Tari Faris

The Evening and the Morning, by Ken Follett

Harley Merlin and the Mortal Pact, by Bella Forrest

Tiny Imperfections, by Alli Frank

Fearless Pursuit, by Barbara Freethy

The Searcher, by Tana French

Lost Hills, by Lee Goldberg

Dreaming Death, by Heather Graham

Love and a Little White Lie, by Tammy L. Gray

Deep in the Alaskan Woods, by Karen S. Harper

The Heart Between Us, by Lindsay Harrel

Someone Else’s Daughter, by Jennifer Harvey

Troubles in Paradise, by Elin Hilderbrand

Kiss My Cupcake, by Helena Hunting

Closer Than She Knows, by Kelly Irvin

When We Were Brave, by Suzanne Kelman

An Ivy Hill Christmas, by Julie Klassen

The End of Her, by Shari Lapeña

The Lucky Ones, by Liz Lawson  The Stone Wall, by Beverly Lewis

Painted Ladies, by Patrick Logan

You Lucky Dog, by Julia London

Death Rattle, by Sean Lynch

Happily This Christmas, by Susan Mallery

Shadows in Time, by Julie McElwain

Paris is Always a Good Idea, by Jenn McKinlay

The Brightest Star, by Fern Michaels

Airborne, by DiAnn Mills

Total Power, by Kyle Mills

The Gift of Family, by Mary Monroe

The Road She Left Behind, by Christine Nolfi

Sins of the Mother, by August Norman

Water’s Edge, by Gregg Olsen

The Secrets of Love Story Bridge, by Phaedra Patrick

Hush, by James Patterson

The Coast-to-Coast Murders, by James Patterson

The Book of Two Ways, by Jodi Picoult

In an Instant, by Suzanne Redfearn

The Conference of the Birds, by Ransom Riggs

A Map of Days, by Ransom Riggs

Shadows in Death, by J.D. Robb

Say No More, by Karen Rose

Penthouse Prince, by Kendall Ryan

Ranger Protection, by Lynn Shannon

Ranger Redemption, by Lynn Shannon

Ranger Courage, by Lynn Shannon

Gallows Rock, by Yrsa Sigurðardóttir

The Return, by Nicholas Sparks

Someone Else’s Secret, by Julia Spiro

Shielding Kinley, by Susan Stoker

Winter’s Curse, by Mary Stone

Winter’s Rise, by Mary Stone

The Son of Good Fortune, by Lysley Tenorio

Sowing Malice, by Wendy Tyson

