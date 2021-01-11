Grade 1 & 2 Fiction

The Berenstain Bears’ School Talent Show, by Mike Berenstain

The Great Bunk Bed Battle, by Tina Kügler

A Magic Spark, by Jessica Young

Juvenile Biography

Ruth Bader Ginsburg, by Rose Davidson

Juvenile Fiction

The Minor Third, by Neil Patrick Harris

Juvenile Graphic Novel

Max Meow: Cat Crusader, by John Gallagher

Cat Kid Comic Club, by Dav Pilkey

Picture Book

A Polar Bear in the Snow, by Mac Barnett

Norman: One Amazing Goldfish!, by Kelly Bennett

Find Furgus, by Mike Boldt

It’s Not Little Red Riding Hood, by Josh Funk

The World Needs Who You Were Made to Be, by Joanna Gaines

Little Owl’s Bedtime, by Debi Gliori

Little Red Sleigh, by Erin Guendelsberger

Shark and Hippo, by Elliott Kalan

The Wheels on the Bus at Christmas, by Sarah Kieley

On Account of the Gum, by Adam Rex

The Grinning Granny Donkey, by Craig Smith

A Very Quacky Christmas, by Frances Watts

Some Days, by María Wernicke

Elevator Bird, by Sarah Williamson

Once Upon a Winter Day, by Liza Woodruff

