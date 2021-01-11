Grade 1 & 2 Fiction
The Berenstain Bears’ School Talent Show, by Mike Berenstain
The Great Bunk Bed Battle, by Tina Kügler
A Magic Spark, by Jessica Young
Juvenile Biography
Ruth Bader Ginsburg, by Rose Davidson
Juvenile Fiction
The Minor Third, by Neil Patrick Harris
Juvenile Graphic Novel
Max Meow: Cat Crusader, by John Gallagher
Cat Kid Comic Club, by Dav Pilkey
Picture Book
A Polar Bear in the Snow, by Mac Barnett
Norman: One Amazing Goldfish!, by Kelly Bennett
Find Furgus, by Mike Boldt
It’s Not Little Red Riding Hood, by Josh Funk
The World Needs Who You Were Made to Be, by Joanna Gaines
Little Owl’s Bedtime, by Debi Gliori
Little Red Sleigh, by Erin Guendelsberger
Shark and Hippo, by Elliott Kalan
The Wheels on the Bus at Christmas, by Sarah Kieley
On Account of the Gum, by Adam Rex
The Grinning Granny Donkey, by Craig Smith
A Very Quacky Christmas, by Frances Watts
Some Days, by María Wernicke
Elevator Bird, by Sarah Williamson
Once Upon a Winter Day, by Liza Woodruff