Petition packets for candidates who wish to run for Hoopeston Public Library Board Member/Trustee in the Consolidated Election to be held April 6 will be available at Hoopeston Public Library starting Sept 22.
Packets are also available via email by sending a request to Lindsay Light at ccelections@vercounty.org.
The first day petitions may be circulated is Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Petitions must be filed with the Vermilion County Clerk beginning Monday, December 14 at 8:00 a.m. through Monday, December 21 by 5:00 p.m.