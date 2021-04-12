AUDIOBOOK

The Midnight Library, by Matt Haig

The Wife Upstairs, by Rachel Hawkins

The Half Sister, by Sandie Jones

Lost Roses, by Martha Hall Kelly

Sunflower Sisters, by Martha Hall Kelly

Blind Faith, by Sharon Sala

The Lager Queen of Minnesota, by J. Ryan Stradal

DVD

A Call to Spy

Criminal Minds, The Final Season

Greenland

Half Brothers

Lovecraft Country, The Complete First Season

Monster Hunter

News of the World

The Time Traveler’s Wife

The Twilight Zone, Season One

The Twilight Zone, Season Two

FICTION

Still Standing, by Kristen Ashley

The Push, by Ashley Audrain

Hot to Trot, by M.C. Beaton

A Life Without Water, by Marci Bolden

Dark Sky, by C.J. Box (both regular and large print)

Dreams Rekindled, by Amanda Cabot

The Prince of Spies, by Elizabeth Camden

Turning Tides, by Melody Carlson

Egg Shooters, by Laura Childs

Win, by Harlan Coben

Braced for Love, by Mary Connealy

The Law of Innocence, by Michael Connelly

Face Ice, by Clive Cussler

Calder Brand, by Janet Dailey

Line by Line, by Jennifer Delamere

Meant to Be, by Jude Deveraux

Float Plan, by Trish Doller

Backlash, by Rachel Dylan

One for the Road, by Mary Ellit

The Bounty, by Janet Evanovich

Finch Merlin and the Legend of the Liminary, by Bella Forrest

Persie Merlin and Leviathan’s Gift, by Bella Forrest

The Big Finish, by Brooke Fossey

A Good Neighborhood, by Therese Fowler

Daring Deceptions, by Barbara Freethy

Danger in Numbers, by Heather Graham

A Perfect Amish Romance, by Shelley Shepard Gray

The Russian Cage, by Charlaine Harris

Lethal Outbreak, by Lisa Harris

The Unwilling, by John Hart

The Love Proof, by Madeleine Henry

Act Your Age, Eve Brown, by Talia Hibbert

The Rules of Magic, by Alice Hoffman

Her Every Move, by Kelly Irvin

The Harmony of Holly, by Liz Isaacson

Christmas at the Restaurant, by Pamela Kelley

A Castaway in Cornwall, by Julie Klassen

How to Make a Life, by Florence Reiss Kraut

Down Her Sorrows, by Melinda Leigh

The Shadows Between Us, by Tricia Levenseller

Curly Jack, by McKendree R. Long

No Way Out, by Fern Michaels

Mrs. Wiggins, by Mary Monroe

The Botanist’s Daughter, by Kayte Nunn

St. Louis Sam and the Desperados, by P.K. Paranya

The Red Book, by James Patterson

Destined for You, by Tracie Peterson

Spells, by Kristen Proby

The Rose Code, by Kate Quinn

From This Moment, by Kim Vogel Sawyer

What Could be Saved, by Liese O’Halloran Schwarz

Eternal, by Lisa Scottoline

Under the Tulip Tree, by Michelle Shocklee

What Momma Left Behind, by Cinty Sproles

The Key to Love, by Betsy St. Amant

The Affair, by Danielle Steel

The Keeper of the Bees, by Gene Stratton-Porter

The Fortunate Ones, by Ed Tarkington

The Best We’ve Been, by Beth K. Vogt

Moments We Forget, by Beth K. Vogt

Blood Truth, by J.R. Ward

The Jackal, by J.R. Ward

The Crush, by Penelope Ward

Can’t Buy Me Love, by Susan May Warren

How to Fail at Flirting, by Denise Williams

The Orphan Collector, by Ellen Marie Wiseman

Double Jeopardy, by Stuart Woods

NON-FICTION

The Barbizon: The Hotel That Set Women Free, by Paulina Bren

Women in White Coats: How the First Women Doctors Changed the World, by

Olivia Campbell

Surviving the White Gaze, by Rebecca Carroll

You Do You: Figuring Out Your Body, Dating, and Sexuality, by Sarah Mirk

The Crooked Path to Abolition: Abraham Lincoln and the Antislavery Constitution,

by James Oakes

The Eagles of Heart Mountain: A True Story of Football, Incarceration, and

Resistance in World War II America, by Bradford Pearson

The Story of Soy, by Christine Du Bois

30 Days to the Co-Taught Classroom: How to Create an Amazing, Nearly

Miraculous & Frankly Earth-Shattering Partnership in One Month or Less, by Paula

Kluth

YOUNG ADULT FICTION

Happily Ever Afters, by Elise Bryant

YOUNG ADULT GRAPHIC NOVEL

Superman Smashes the Klan, by Gene Luen Yang

