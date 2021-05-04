Easy Fiction
DJ Funkyfoot: #1 Butler for Hire!, by Tom Angelberger
Juvenile Fiction
The Adventure of Lily Huckleberry in Mexico, by Audrey Smit
Ben Yokoyama and the Cookie of Doom, by Matthew Swanson
Juvenile Graphic Novel
Claudia and the New Girl, by Gabriela Epstein
Wallace the Brave, by Will Henry
Juvenile Non-Fiction
Nature Anatomy Activities for Kids: Fun, Hands-On Learning, by Kristine Brown
Twenty-One Steps: Guarding the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, by Jeff Gottesfeld
In Harm’s Way: JFK, World War II, and the Heroic Rescue of PT 109, by Iain C. Martin
Juvenile Periodical
National Geographic Kids, May 2021
Ranger Rick, May 2021
Parenting
Happy at Homeschool: Your Custom Blueprint for Simplicity and Success, by McKenna Gordon
Picture Book
I am a Kindness Hero, by Jennifer Adams
Laxmi’s Mooch, by Shelly Anand
Ways to Welcome, by Linda Ashman
We Love Fishing!, by Ariel Berstein
The Little Butterfly That Could, by Ross Burach
Trillions of Trees, by Kurt Cyrus
Mother Goose to the Rescue!, by Nate Evans
Ten Beautiful Things, by Molly Beth Griffin
Treemendous: Diary of a Not Yet Mighty Oak, by Bridget Heos
Look Out, Leonard!, by Jessie James
Eat Your Rocks, Croc!: Dr. Glider’s Advice for Troubled Animals, by Jess Keating
Book’s Big Adventure, by Adam Lehrhaupt
We Are Water Protectors, by Carole Lindstrom
Julius and Macy: A Very Brave Night, by Annelouise Mahoney
Bear Can’t Wait, by Karma Wilson