Grade 1 & 2 Fiction

CHILDREN’S ROOM DECEMBER 2020

Clark the Shark Gets a Pet, by Bruce Hale

Frog Meets Dog, by Janee Trasler

Juvenile Biography

Who was Confucius?, by Michael Burgan

Who was Duke Ellington?, by M.D. Payne

Juvenile DVD

Cats & Dogs 3: Paws Unite!

Juvenile Fiction

The Fourth Suit, by Neil Patrick Harris

The Magic Misfits, by Neil Patrick Harris

The Tower of Nero, by Rick Riordan

The Ickabog, by J.K. Rowling

Juvenile Graphic Novel

The Bad Guys in The One?!, by Aaron Blabey

King of the Birds, by Elise Gravel

Zombies’ Day Off, by Pat + Jen

Battle of the Bodkins, by Lincoln Peirce

Super Sidekicks, Book One, No Adults Allowed, by Gavin Aung Than

Juvenile Non-Fiction

Game On! 2020: The Ultimate Guide to Gaming!

Just Like Me, by Vanessa Brantley-Newton

Celebrate Your Body 2, by Lisa Klein

Dinosaurs: Fact and Fable: Truths and Myths, and New Discoveries!, by Seymour Simon

Parenting

Practical Guide to the Montessori Method at Home, by Julia Palmarola

Picture Book

The Bear and the Duck, by May Angeli

Time for Bed’s Story, by Monica Arnaldo

The Spider Who Saved Christmas, by Raymond Arroyo

The Tiny Baker, by Hayley Barrett

Cow Boy is Not a Cowboy, by Gregory Barrington

Pig the Slob, by Aaron Blabey

Ten Ways to Hear Snow, by Cathy Camper

I’m Going to Give You a Polar Bear Hug, by Caroline B. Cooney

Pugtato Finds a Thing, by Sophie Corigan

Snow Friends, by Margery Cuyler

The Christmas Feast, by Nathalie Dargent

5 More Sleeps ‘Til Christmas, by Jimmy Fallon

What We’ll Build, by Oliver Jeffers

The Couch Potato, by Jory John

Do Not Open This Book, by Andy Lee

Frankenstein Doesn’t Wear Earmuffs!, by John Loren

Attack of the Underwear Dragon, by Scott Rothman

The Chicken Who Couldn’t, by Jan Thomas

Everyone Gets a Say, by Jill Twiss

Seeds and Trees, by Brandon Walden

Unicorns are the Worst, by Alex Willan

