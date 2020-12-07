Grade 1 & 2 Fiction
Clark the Shark Gets a Pet, by Bruce Hale
Frog Meets Dog, by Janee Trasler
Juvenile Biography
Who was Confucius?, by Michael Burgan
Who was Duke Ellington?, by M.D. Payne
Juvenile DVD
Cats & Dogs 3: Paws Unite!
Juvenile Fiction
The Fourth Suit, by Neil Patrick Harris
The Magic Misfits, by Neil Patrick Harris
The Tower of Nero, by Rick Riordan
The Ickabog, by J.K. Rowling
Juvenile Graphic Novel
The Bad Guys in The One?!, by Aaron Blabey
King of the Birds, by Elise Gravel
Zombies’ Day Off, by Pat + Jen
Battle of the Bodkins, by Lincoln Peirce
Super Sidekicks, Book One, No Adults Allowed, by Gavin Aung Than
Juvenile Non-Fiction
Game On! 2020: The Ultimate Guide to Gaming!
Just Like Me, by Vanessa Brantley-Newton
Celebrate Your Body 2, by Lisa Klein
Dinosaurs: Fact and Fable: Truths and Myths, and New Discoveries!, by Seymour Simon
Parenting
Practical Guide to the Montessori Method at Home, by Julia Palmarola
Picture Book
The Bear and the Duck, by May Angeli
Time for Bed’s Story, by Monica Arnaldo
The Spider Who Saved Christmas, by Raymond Arroyo
The Tiny Baker, by Hayley Barrett
Cow Boy is Not a Cowboy, by Gregory Barrington
Pig the Slob, by Aaron Blabey
Ten Ways to Hear Snow, by Cathy Camper
I’m Going to Give You a Polar Bear Hug, by Caroline B. Cooney
Pugtato Finds a Thing, by Sophie Corigan
Snow Friends, by Margery Cuyler
The Christmas Feast, by Nathalie Dargent
5 More Sleeps ‘Til Christmas, by Jimmy Fallon
What We’ll Build, by Oliver Jeffers
The Couch Potato, by Jory John
Do Not Open This Book, by Andy Lee
Frankenstein Doesn’t Wear Earmuffs!, by John Loren
Attack of the Underwear Dragon, by Scott Rothman
The Chicken Who Couldn’t, by Jan Thomas
Everyone Gets a Say, by Jill Twiss
Seeds and Trees, by Brandon Walden
Unicorns are the Worst, by Alex Willan