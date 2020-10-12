Easy Fiction Farrah Rocks Summer Break, by Susan Muaddi Darraj
Stink and the Hairy Scary Spider, by Megan McDonald
Grade 1 & 2 Fiction
Pete the Cat: Super Pete, by Kim Dean
Pinkalicious and the Pinkettses, by Victoria Kann
Nancy’s Fancy Heirloom, by Nancy Parent Juvenile Biography
Who was Kobe Bryant?, by Ellen Labrecque
Who is Greta Thunberg?, by Jill Leonard Juvenile DVD
Pets: Cattitude! Juvenile Fiction
Someplace to Call Home, by Sandra Dallas
The Remarkable Journey of Coyote Sunrise, by Dan Gemeinhart
The Silver Arrow, by Lev Grossman
From the Desk of Zoe Washington, by Janae Marks
Can You See Me?, by Libby Scott
The Adventures of Lily Huckleberry in Japan, by Audrey Smit
I Survived the California Wildfires, 2018, by Lauren Tarshis
Ways to Make Sunshine, by Renée Watson Juvenile Graphic Novel
Logan Likes Mary Anne!, by Gale Galligan
Investigators, by John Green
All Summer Long, by Hope Larson
All Together Now, by Hope Larson
The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse, by Carlie Mackesy
Ready for School!, by Bob McMahon
Agent Moose, by Mo O’Hara
Grime and Punishment, by Dav Pilkey Juvenile Non-Fiction 50 Fearless Women Who Made American History, by Jenifer Bazzit
Finish the Fight!, by Veronica Chambers
Where is Chichen Itza?, by Paula Manzanero
What is Empathy?: A Bullying Storybook for Kids, by Amanda Morin
How to Be a Person, by Catherine Newman
Alligator Vs. Python, by Jerry Pallotta
Falcon Vs. Hawk, Jerry Pallotta
Green Ants Vs. Army Ants, by Jerry Pallotta
Hornet Vs. Wasp, by Jerry Pallotta
Hyena Vs. Honey Badger, by Jerry Pallotta
Jaguar Vs. Skunk, by Jerry Pallotta
Lobster Vs. Crab, by Jerry Pallotta
Rattlesnake Vs. Secretary Bird, by Jerry Pallotta
Rhino Vs. Hippo, by Jerry Pallotta
Triceratops Vs. Spinosaurus, by Jerry Pallotta
Ultimate Dinosaur Rumble, by Jerry Pallotta
Ultimate Jungle Rumble, by Jerry Pallotta
Ultimate Ocean Rumble, by Jerry Pallotta
Ultimate Shark Rumble, by Jerry Pallotta
Wolverine Vs. Tasmanian Devil, by Jerry Pallotta Parenting Caring for Your Baby and Young Child
Picture Book If You Come to Earth, by Sophie Blackall
Where’s My Turtle?, by Barbara Bottner
Jabari Tries, by Gaia Cornwall Falling for Autumn, by Kim Dean
Pete the Cat: Crayons Rock!, by Kim Dean