Easy Fiction

Bad Kitty Gets a Bath, by Nick Bruel

Grade 1 & 2 Fiction

Eva at the Beach, by Rebecca Elliott

Wheels of a Hero!, by May Nakamura

Hog on a Log, by Janee Trasler

Juvenile Biography

Who is Kamala Harris?, by Kirsten Anderson

A Girl Named Rosita, by Anika Denise

I am Rosa Parks, by Brad Meltzer

I am Jane Goodall, by Brad Meltzer

I am Abraham Lincoln, by Brad Meltzer

Juvenile Fiction

Otto P. Nudd, by Emily Butler

Juvenile Graphic Novel

Bad Kitty Goes on Vacation, by Nick Bruel

Class Act, by Jerry Craft

New Kid, by Jerry Craft

Karen’s Worst Day, by Katy Farina

The Hills Beyond, by Jill Keppeler

Fantastic Tales of Nothing, by Fanny Rodriguez

Where are you, Leopold? Book 1: The Invisibility Game, by Michel-Yves Schmitt

Juvenile Non-Fiction

Guinness World Records 2021 The Cast of the Network Hacker, by William Anthony

I Wish I Was a Flamingo, by Jennifer Bové

Exploring the White House, by Kate Andersen

Brower Scholastic Year in Sports 2021, by James Buckley Jr.

Star Stories: Constellation Tales from Around the World, by Anita Ganeri

Tractors, by Amy McDonald

Walrus vs. Elephant Seal, by Jerry Pallotta

What is Nintendo?, by Gina Shaw

Swish!: The Slam-Dunking, Alley-Ooping, High-Flying Harlem Globetrotters, by Suzanne Slade

What is the Civil Rights Movement?, by Sherri L. Smith

If Animals Built Your House, by Bill Wise

Picture Book

The Snow Dancer, by Addie Boswell

If Winter Comes, Tell It I’m Not Here, by Simona Ciraolo

Bear Island, by Matthew Cordell

A Stack of Alpacas, by Matt Cosgrove

Cannonball, by Sacha Cotter

Hullabaloo at the Zoo, by Zanna Davidson

The Runaway Belly Button, by John Flannery

The Farmer and the Monkey, by Marla Frazee

Together, by Charles Fuge Moose, Goose, and Mouse, by Mordicai Gerstein

Sweet Child O’Mine, by Guns ‘N Roses

Quiet Down, Loud Town!, by Alastair Heim

Snow is Fun, by Steve Henry

Eyes that Kiss in the Corners, by Joanna Ho

Woodland Dreams, by Karen Jameson

The Merry Christmas Mittens, by Sarah Janco

Everybody’s Tree, by Barbara M. Joosse

The Trouble With Penguins, by Rebecca Jordan-Glum

Newton and Curie: The Science Squirrels, by Daniel Kirk

Nola’s Scribbles Save the Day, by Cristina Lalli

The Animals Would Not Sleep!, by Sara Levine

Helga Makes a Name for Herself, by Megan Maynor

A Story for Small Bear, by Alice B. McGinty

Rain Before Rainbows, by Smriti Prasadam-Halls

Dinosaurs in Love, by Fenn Rosenthal

The Runaway No-Wheeler, by Peter Stein

What Will You Dream of Tonight?, by Frances Stickley

Share Some Kindness, Bring Some Light, by Apryl Stott

Bronco and Friends: A Party to Remember, by Tim Tebow

Peanut Goes for the Gold, by Jonathan Van Ness

I am One, by Susan Verde I am Love, by Susan Verde

Scooper and Dumper, by Lindsay Ward

Raccoon’s Perfect Snowman, by Katia Wish

Bulldozer Friends, by Andrea Griffing Zimmerman

Tags

