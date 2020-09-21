Board Book

Antiracist Baby, by Ibram X. Kendi

Easy Fiction

Hot Dog!, by Anh Do

Grade 1 & 2 Fiction

Duck Stays in the Truck, by Doreen Cronin

Pool Party!, by Doreen Cronin

It’s Brave to be Kind, by Natasha Daniels

Eva in the Spotlight, by Rebecca Elliott

The One and Only Ivan: It’s Showtime!, by Colin Hosten

The One and Only Ivan: New Friends, by Colin Hosten

Pinkalicious and the Pinkadorable Pony, by Victoria Kann

Molly Denali: Berry Itchy Day, by Raye Lankford

Amelia Bedelia Lost and Found, by Harman Parish

Splat the Cat and the Cat in the Moon

Juvenile Biography

Albert Einstein: A Curious Mind, by Sarah Albee

Who Was Ida B. Wells?, by Sarah Fabiny

Who Was Harvey Milk?, by Corinne Grinapol

Roberta Bondar: Space Explorer, by Sarah Howden

Ruth Graves Wakefield: One Smart Cookie, by Sarah Howden

Viola Desmond: A Hero for Us All, by Sarah Howden

Who Was Celia Cruz?, by Pam Pollack

Juvenile DVD

Adventures of Rufus: The Fantastic Pet

Spies in Disguise

Juvenile Fiction

Our Friend Hedgehog, by Lauren Castillo

What We Found in the Corn Maze and How it Saved a Dragon, by Henry Clark

Kazu Jones and The Comic Book Criminal, by Shauna M. Holyoak

Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure, by Jeff Kinney

The Willoughbys, by Lois Lowry

Quintessence, by Jess Redman

A Game of Fox & Squirrels, by Jenn Reese

Katie Cupcakes and Wedding Bells, by Coco Simon

The List of Things That Will Not Change, by Rebecca Stead

Juvenile Graphic Novel

Karen’s Roller Skates, by Katy Farina

Fox & Rabbit, by Beth Ferry

Big Nate Stays Classy, by Lincoln Pierce

Big Nate: The Gerbil Ate My Homework, by Lincoln Pierce

Baloney And Friends, by Greg Pizzoli

Doodleville, by Chad Sell

City of Secrets, by Victoria Ying

Juvenile Non-Fiction

The Big, Fun Kids Cookbook

A Zebra’s Day, by Aubre Andrus

Not My Idea: A Book About Whiteness, by Anastasia Higginbotham

What Do You Do If You Work at the Zoo?, by Steve Jenkins

American Immigration: Our History, Our Stories, by Kathleen Krull

The Sea Knows, by Alice B. McGinty

What is LEGO?, by Jim O’Connor

Where is the Congo?, by Megan Stine

Whales, by Jennifer Syzmanski

Parenting

Raising Humans in a Digital World, by Diana Graber

Picture Book

Bunnies on the Bus, by Philip Ardagh

This is Gus, by Chris Chatterton

Soaked!, by Abi Cushman

That’s Life!, by Ame Dyckman

I Got You a Present!, by Mike Erskine-Killie

The Bold, Brave Bunny, by Beth Ferry

Swing, by Michael Hall

Kamala and Maya’s Big Idea, by Meena Harris

Elmore and Pinky, by Holly Hobbie

A Loud Winter’s Nap, by Katy Hudson

The Secret Rhino Society, by Jonathan E. Jacobs

It’s Not My Fault!, by Jory John

A Little Bit Brave, by Nicola Kinnear

Let’s All Creep Through Crocodile Creek, by Jonathan Lambert

My Ocean is Blue, by Darren Lebeuf

The Color Monster Goes to School, by Anna Llenas

Our Class is a Family, by Shannon Olsen

It’s OK to be Different, by Sharon Purtill

Willow the Armadillo, by Marilou Reeder

I Don’t Want to Wash My Hands!, by Tony Ross

Knot Cannot, by Tiffany Stone

Night is for Darkness, by Jonathan Stutzman

Library Books are Not for Eating, by Todd Tarpley

Every Little Letter, by Deborah Underwood

Kat and Juju, by Kataneh Vahdani

You Are Mine, Porcupine, by Helen Wilbur

Smashy Town, by Andrea Griffing Zimmerman

