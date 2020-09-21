Board Book
Antiracist Baby, by Ibram X. Kendi
Easy Fiction
Hot Dog!, by Anh Do
Grade 1 & 2 Fiction
Duck Stays in the Truck, by Doreen Cronin
Pool Party!, by Doreen Cronin
It’s Brave to be Kind, by Natasha Daniels
Eva in the Spotlight, by Rebecca Elliott
The One and Only Ivan: It’s Showtime!, by Colin Hosten
The One and Only Ivan: New Friends, by Colin Hosten
Pinkalicious and the Pinkadorable Pony, by Victoria Kann
Molly Denali: Berry Itchy Day, by Raye Lankford
Amelia Bedelia Lost and Found, by Harman Parish
Splat the Cat and the Cat in the Moon
Juvenile Biography
Albert Einstein: A Curious Mind, by Sarah Albee
Who Was Ida B. Wells?, by Sarah Fabiny
Who Was Harvey Milk?, by Corinne Grinapol
Roberta Bondar: Space Explorer, by Sarah Howden
Ruth Graves Wakefield: One Smart Cookie, by Sarah Howden
Viola Desmond: A Hero for Us All, by Sarah Howden
Who Was Celia Cruz?, by Pam Pollack
Juvenile DVD
Adventures of Rufus: The Fantastic Pet
Spies in Disguise
Juvenile Fiction
Our Friend Hedgehog, by Lauren Castillo
What We Found in the Corn Maze and How it Saved a Dragon, by Henry Clark
Kazu Jones and The Comic Book Criminal, by Shauna M. Holyoak
Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure, by Jeff Kinney
The Willoughbys, by Lois Lowry
Quintessence, by Jess Redman
A Game of Fox & Squirrels, by Jenn Reese
Katie Cupcakes and Wedding Bells, by Coco Simon
The List of Things That Will Not Change, by Rebecca Stead
Juvenile Graphic Novel
Karen’s Roller Skates, by Katy Farina
Fox & Rabbit, by Beth Ferry
Big Nate Stays Classy, by Lincoln Pierce
Big Nate: The Gerbil Ate My Homework, by Lincoln Pierce
Baloney And Friends, by Greg Pizzoli
Doodleville, by Chad Sell
City of Secrets, by Victoria Ying
Juvenile Non-Fiction
The Big, Fun Kids Cookbook
A Zebra’s Day, by Aubre Andrus
Not My Idea: A Book About Whiteness, by Anastasia Higginbotham
What Do You Do If You Work at the Zoo?, by Steve Jenkins
American Immigration: Our History, Our Stories, by Kathleen Krull
The Sea Knows, by Alice B. McGinty
What is LEGO?, by Jim O’Connor
Where is the Congo?, by Megan Stine
Whales, by Jennifer Syzmanski
Parenting
Raising Humans in a Digital World, by Diana Graber
Picture Book
Bunnies on the Bus, by Philip Ardagh
This is Gus, by Chris Chatterton
Soaked!, by Abi Cushman
That’s Life!, by Ame Dyckman
I Got You a Present!, by Mike Erskine-Killie
The Bold, Brave Bunny, by Beth Ferry
Swing, by Michael Hall
Kamala and Maya’s Big Idea, by Meena Harris
Elmore and Pinky, by Holly Hobbie
A Loud Winter’s Nap, by Katy Hudson
The Secret Rhino Society, by Jonathan E. Jacobs
It’s Not My Fault!, by Jory John
A Little Bit Brave, by Nicola Kinnear
Let’s All Creep Through Crocodile Creek, by Jonathan Lambert
My Ocean is Blue, by Darren Lebeuf
The Color Monster Goes to School, by Anna Llenas
Our Class is a Family, by Shannon Olsen
It’s OK to be Different, by Sharon Purtill
Willow the Armadillo, by Marilou Reeder
I Don’t Want to Wash My Hands!, by Tony Ross
Knot Cannot, by Tiffany Stone
Night is for Darkness, by Jonathan Stutzman
Library Books are Not for Eating, by Todd Tarpley
Every Little Letter, by Deborah Underwood
Kat and Juju, by Kataneh Vahdani
You Are Mine, Porcupine, by Helen Wilbur
Smashy Town, by Andrea Griffing Zimmerman