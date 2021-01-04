While the Hoopeston Public Library can't open its doors for programs yet, they will continue to offer activities patrons can enjoy at-home.
Beginning in January, the library will offer a free monthly craft packet with something for everyone in the family. There will be crafts for the little ones that go along with Ms. Janell's weekly online story times plus a craft for bigger kids and one for adults.
The January kit will feature a "snow" theme and will be available while supplies last beginning Jan. 5.
Call the library to arrange a curbside pick-up at 217-283-6711.