Hoopeston Police Reports Sept. 14-20
Arrests/Citations
Thursday, Sept. 10, 11:10 a.m.- Mary R. Beaty, 87, of Hoopeston, was issued a nuisance dog complaint after a dog named “Joker” was loose and off the property chasing people and acting menacingly with the neighbors on the 600 block of West Elm Street. Hoopeston Animal Control was called to apprehend Joker. The owner later paid the fees and reclaimed Joker. A notice to appear in Hoopeston City Court was issued.
Saturday, Sept. 20, 7:54 a.m.- Malik S. Lacy, 23, of Champaign, was arrested during a traffic stop after a computer search revealed Lacy had a revoked license. Lacy was arrested and taken to the Hoopeston Police Department for processing and was later released with a Vermilion County court date.
Traffic Accidents
Monday, Sept. 14, 1:30 p.m.- A 2019 Dodge, owned by Kaylee Watson, of Rossville, was parked near Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center when it was struck by an unknown vehicle that was backing out of a parking space as it prepared to leave. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene. The Dodge is insured and an investigation continues.
Fraud
Friday, Sept. 18, 9:54 p.m.- An employee of Casey’s on West Penn Street reported she had discovered fraudulent checks. An investigation is ongoing.