Hoopeston Police Reports Oct. 26-Nov. 1
Arrests/Citations
Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2:42 a.m.- Haley Edwards, 24, of Hoopeston, was arrested after HPD officers checked in with her to check on her status. A computer check revealed she had two outstanding warrants from Vermilion County. She was taken to the HPD to be processed and was later taken to the Public Safety Building in Danville in lieu of bond.
Wednesday, Oct. 28, 7:41 p.m.- Michelle R. Coffey, 44, of Hoopeston, was arrested following a traffic stop at South Sixth Avenue and West Washington Street. A search of the vehicle revealed meth and drug paraphernalia. Coffey was taken to the HPD for processing and later taken to the PSB in Danville.
Traffic Accidents
Sunday, Nov. 1, 4:40 p.m.- A parked 1995 Chevrolet utility, owned Todd Longest, of Hoopeston, was struck by an unknown vehicle while it was parked on the 500 block of West Washington. The Chevrolet was struck on the driver’s side door area causing extensive damage to the door and mirror. There were no witnesses and the other vehicle left the scene of the accident.
Fire Calls
Monday, Oct. 26, 6:06 a.m.- The Hoopeston Fire Department was called to the 500 block of South Fifth Street for a structure fire. Fire was located on the outside of the house on the corner of the back of the home. The fire was put out and minimal damage was done to the residence. No injuries were reported and no damage estimate was available.
Wednesday, Oct. 28, 1:29 a.m.- The Hoopeston Fire Department was dispatched to the 800 block of East Main Street for a hot-to-the-touch breaker box. The fire department found a space heater was blowing the circuit. The fire department cleared the scene.
Saturday, Oct. 30, 9:29 p.m.- The Hoopeston Fire Department and HPD were dispatched to the 700 block of East Main Street for an oven on fire. No injuries were reported.
Sunday, Nov. 1, 5:06 p.m.- The HPD and Hoopeston Fire Department were dispatched to the 800 block of South Market for a report of logs on fire. No injuries were reported and no damage was reported.
Theft
Friday, Oct. 30, 11:17 p.m.- A 37-year-old Hoopeston man reported a theft of a lawn project from his lawn on the 800 block of South Market Street. An investigation continues.