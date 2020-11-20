Hoopeston Police Reports Nov. 16-19
Arrests/Citations
Wednesday, Nov. 18, 8:28 p.m.- Titus Barber, 42, of Hoopeston, and Andrew Thompson, 56, of Hoopeston, were arrested following a traffic stop. Thompson was arrested after a computer check revealed he didn’t have a valid driver’s license. Barber and Thompson were also found to be in possession of a firearm, methamphetamine and paraphernalia. They were taken to the HPD where they were charged with driving while License revoked; possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a firearm by a felon; obstructing justice; resisting/obstructing a peace officer. They were later taken to the Public Safety Building in Danville.
Thursday, Nov. 19, 5:31 p.m.- Haley L. Shantz, 20, of Hoopeston, was cited after officers were dispatched to the 800 block of East Wyman for a theft report. Shantz was located and given a notice to appear in city court.
Traffic Accident
Saturday, Nov. 14, 12 a.m.- A 2015 Jeep, driven by Johanna Rutledge, of Hoopeston, and a parked 2017 Chevy Equinox, owned by Brianna Meier, of Milford, were involved in a traffic accident. The Equinox was parked overnight in a driveway when the Jeep struck it but Rutledge did not realize she had hit it. Rutledge provided full details and cooperation. Both vehicles were insured and not tickets were issued.
Fire Call
Wednesday, Nov. 18, 4:39 a.m.- The Hoopeston Fire Department was dispatched to a fire alarm at Heritage Health. Nothing was found and the alarm was reset.
Item Found
Wednesday, Nov. 18, time unknown- A debit card was found outside the driver’s facility. The owner may come to the station to identify it.