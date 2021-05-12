Hoopeston Police Reports May 4-11
May 4
Nothing to Report
May 6
Criminal Damage to Property (under)
Time: 2:42am
Location: 500 blk E Thompson Av
Complainant: 23-year-old female of Hoopeston
Arrested: William Rossolille (M) (21) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD officers were dispatched to the above location for the report of a domestic disturbance. After an investigation, Mr. Rossolille was located and arrested for criminal damage to property. He was processed and later released with a notice to appear in court.
Agg. Domestic Battery
Time: 08:41am
Location: 500 block E Thompson Ave
Complainant: 23-year-old female of Hoopeston
Arrested: William Rossolille (M) (21) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD Officers responded to the report of a Domestic Male Subject was taken into custody. Subject transported to HPD processed and later transported to the PSB to await arraignment.
Driving While License Suspended, Disobeying Stop Sign
Time: 8:38pm
Location: E Main St/S Market St
Arrested: Joshua Newbery (24) (M) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD officers stopped Mr. Newberry on a traffic violation. A computer check revealed that he had a suspended driver’s license. Subject was arrested and taken to HPD to be processed. He was later released with a traffic citation and court date.
May 7
Found Item
Details: A Visa Debit card was found in the parking lot of La Casa Del Sol. The owner may come to HPD to identify and claim.
May 8
Theft (under)
Time: 12:23am
Location: 101 W Main St, Tedd’s
Complainant: 46 year old Hoopeston male
Arrested: Blake Meehan (M) (20) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD was sent to the above location for the report of a stolen bicycle. After reviewing the video surveillance, officers located the suspect, Blake Meehan. He was arrested and taken to the HPD to be processed. He was later released with a court date.
May 11
Nothing to Report