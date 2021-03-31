Hoopeston Police Reports March 24-30

March 24

Bicycle Found

Time: 0930 AM

Location: S 3rd St/ E Penn St

Details: A bicycle was found abandoned on the corner of the intersection; it may be claimed at HPD if the owner can ID.

Fire Call

Time: 6:50 PM

Location: 300 blk of N 9th Ave

Details: HFD and HPD were dispatched to the above location for a dryer on fire. Fire was put out and no injuries were reported.

March 26

Stolen Auto, Theft (Over) Criminal Damage to Property (Over)

Time: 08:35 AM

Location: 200 block N 9th Avenue

Complainant: 43 year old Rossville Woman

Arrested: Fouse, Gage M (M) (26) of Hoopeston

Details: At the above time, complainant advised that her 2013 Chrysler 200 was stolen from the resident. The stolen car was located with the male who was taken into custody. Gage was transported to HPD processed and then transferred to PSB Danville.

Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Time: 10:52 pm

Location: 300 blk E Maple

Arrested: Dennis Baker (40) (M) of Milford

Details: HPD officers checked out with Mr. Baker while he was riding his bike without a light. Upon investigation, methamphetamines was found on his person. He was arrested and taken to the HPD to be processed. He was later transported to the PSB in Danville to await arraignment.

