Hoopeston Police Reports March 24-30
March 24
Bicycle Found
Time: 0930 AM
Location: S 3rd St/ E Penn St
Details: A bicycle was found abandoned on the corner of the intersection; it may be claimed at HPD if the owner can ID.
Fire Call
Time: 6:50 PM
Location: 300 blk of N 9th Ave
Details: HFD and HPD were dispatched to the above location for a dryer on fire. Fire was put out and no injuries were reported.
March 26
Stolen Auto, Theft (Over) Criminal Damage to Property (Over)
Time: 08:35 AM
Location: 200 block N 9th Avenue
Complainant: 43 year old Rossville Woman
Arrested: Fouse, Gage M (M) (26) of Hoopeston
Details: At the above time, complainant advised that her 2013 Chrysler 200 was stolen from the resident. The stolen car was located with the male who was taken into custody. Gage was transported to HPD processed and then transferred to PSB Danville.
Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Time: 10:52 pm
Location: 300 blk E Maple
Arrested: Dennis Baker (40) (M) of Milford
Details: HPD officers checked out with Mr. Baker while he was riding his bike without a light. Upon investigation, methamphetamines was found on his person. He was arrested and taken to the HPD to be processed. He was later transported to the PSB in Danville to await arraignment.