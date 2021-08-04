July 28:

Recovered Bicycles

Time: 10:00 AM

Silver Mongoose

Blue Mongoose

Purple Huffy

Gold BMX with Stickers, CWB painted on Handle bar neck Purple Schwinn If you are missing your bicycle, you might check with HPD to see if we have. This is the list of the most recent recovered bikes. We hold these unclaimed bikes 90 days and after that they go to scrap.

Warrant Arrest, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Obstructing Identification Time: 5:01PM

Location: S Market St/E Maple St

Arrested: William J Steele(31)(M)of Hoopeston

Details: HPD officers during a traffic stop did a computer search on Mr. Steele and found him to have an active warrant out of Indiana. Mr. Steele was arrested and transported to PSB to await arraignment.

July 29:

Traffic Accident

Time: 6:35PM

Location: S Dixie Hwy/W Orange St

Unit 1: 2020 Buick Utility driven by Linda Means(70)(F)of Hoopeston

Unit 2: 2015 Chevrolet Utility driven by Shannon Lithgow(28)(F)of Hoopeston

Details: Unit 1 advised she was exiting a parking lot turning northbound on Rt 1 when her front passenger side made contact with Unit 2 rear driver side. No injuries or citations were reported.

Warrant Arrest

Time: 11:59PM

Location: 700 blk of E Main St

Arrested: Kristy L Powers(41)(F)of Hoopeston

Details: HPD officers were dispatched to the above location for a report of a domestic disturbance. Ms. Powers was there and a computer search showed her to have an active warrant out of Iroquois Co. Ms. Powers was arrested and transported to HPD for process and later released after posting bond with a new Iroquois Co. court date.

July 30: Warrant Arrested(Vermilion County)

Time: 4:55PM

Location: 500 blk of S 6th Ave

Arrested: Holly R. Irvin(39)(F)of Hoopeston

Details: HPD officers while on patrol located Ms. Irvin. A computer check showed her to have a Vermilion county warrant. Ms. Irvin was arrested and transported to HPD for processing and later transported to PSB by a Vermilion County Sheriffs Deputy.

July 31: Warrant Arrest(VC 21CM345),Possession of Meth

Time: 12:21am

Location: 400 blk of S 2nd Ave

Arrested: Craig I Stevens(43)(M)of Hoopeston

Details: HPD officers while out on another call located Mr. Stevens. A computer search showed Mr. Stevens to be wanted on a Vermilion County warrant. Mr. Stevens was arrested and transported to HPD for processing and later transported to PSB to await arraignment.

Criminal Damage to State Supported Property0

Time: 06:53

Location: McFerrin Park

Details: HPD was called to the ladies’ restroom for graffiti words painted on the stall doors and on a mirror. The investigation continues.

Burglary to Garage

Time: 12:03

Location: 700 Blk S Third St

Details: HPD was called for a garage and vehicle broken into. The investigation continues.

Found Item

Details: A set of Keys was found at the Hoopeston Car Wash. Owner may come to the station to identify them.

Warrant Arrest, Violation of the Firearms Owners Identification Card Act

Time: 9:36pm

Location: 1St Av/W Main

Arrested: Hunter Wright (M) (25) of Hoopeston

Details: HPD officers stopped the vehicle Mr. Wright was driving with prior knowledge he had an outstanding warrant from Benton County, IN. Subject was arrested and taken to HPD to be processed. He was later transported to the PSB in Danville to await arraignment and extradition to Indiana.

Fire Call

Time: 10:12pm

Location: 400 blk N Market

Details: HFD was dispatched for the smell of natural gas in the area. The call was cleared by HFD without incident.

Aug. 1:

Fire Call

Time: 3:16pm

Location: 600 blk E Thompson

Details: HFD was called to the area for a garbage can on fire.

Disorderly Conduct (city)

Time: 9:27pm

Location: 100 blk of W Main St

Complainant: 43 year old Hoopeston female

Cited: 15 year old Hoopeston male

14 year old Hoopeston male

16 year old Hoopeston male

Details: HPD was called the area in reference to a possible shots fired call. The complainant gave a description of the vehicle involved and officers located the vehicle. An investigation found an airsoft gun and paintball gun inside the suspect vehicle. All juveniles were given a city ticket, a court date, and released to their parents.

