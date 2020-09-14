Hoopeston Police Department reports Sept. 5-13
Arrests/Citations
Saturday, Sept. 5, 3:33 p.m.- Patrick J. Griffin, 51, of Hoopeston, was arrested after a computer search during a traffic stop showed Griffin had a revoked license. Griffin was taken to the HPD for processing and later released with a Vermilion County court date.
Saturday, Sept. 5, 12:41 a.m.- Kody McGee, 28, of Hoopeston, was arrested at 6:20 p.m. after officers were called to the 400 block of North Third Street in reference to a domestic situation. McGee was located, arrested and taken to the HPD to be processed. He was later taken to the Public Safety Building in Danville to await arraignment.
Sunday, Sept. 6, 11:48 a.m.- Darion Woods, 18, of Hoopeston, was arrested after the HPD was called to the 400 block of West Lincoln in reference to a domestic battery report. After an investigation, Woods was taken to the HPD to be processed. He was later taken to the Public Safety Building to await arraignment.
Monday, Sept. 7, 6:30 a.m.- Tyler C. Griffin, 29, of Hoopeston, was arrested and charged with city ordinance violations for theft and possession of cannabis and was released on notice to appear tickets. Griffin was wanted on a Vermilion County traffic warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, Sept. 7, 2:01 p.m.- Titus T. Barber, 42, of Hoopeston, was arrested after an HPD officer observed Barber in an area that was blocked off in the 200 block of South Market Street. Barber was taken to the HPD where he was processed and released with a city notice to appear.
Tuesday, Sept. 8, 6 a.m.- Haley M. Edwards, 24, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers responded to a call in the 300 block of West Chestnut Street. Edwards was located at the residence and taken into custody on two outstanding Vermilion County warrants. She was released after processing on an OR bond.
Tuesday, Sept. 8, Aug. 23, 11:30 p.m./Aug. 31, 4 a.m.- Haley M. Edwards, 24, of Hoopeston, was arrested after there were two separate occasions of theft of plants taken from a residence in the 300 block of South Third Street. Edwards was taken to the HPD for processing and released on a notice to appear on city ordinance charges.
Wednesday, Sept. 9, 6:55 p.m.- James A. Brayboy, 23, of Hoopeston, and a 15-year-old Hoopeston male juvenile were arrested after a complainant contacted the HPD in reference to a stolen purse and reported who the suspects were. Brayboy was processed at the HPD and released with a notice to appear. The juvenile was processed and released on a notice to appear into the custody of his mother.
Fire Call
Saturday, Sept. 5, 8:23 p.m.- The Hoopeston Fire Department responded to a reported brush fire at the Hoopeston City Slab.
Sunday, Sept. 6, 3:25 a.m.- The Hoopeston Fire Department and Hoopeston Police Department were dispatched to the 400 block of West Maple Street for a reported structure fire. No injuries were reported. An investigation is ongoing.
Monday, Sept. 7, 2:29 a.m.- The Hoopeston Fire Department was called to the 1100 block of Savannah Court in reference to a carbon monoxide detector alarm.
Theft
Sunday, Sept. 13, 5:56 a.m.- An 80-year-old Hoopeston woman reported someone had stolen a sign from her residence on the 800 block of East McNeil Avenue. An investigation is ongoing.