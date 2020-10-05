Hoopeston Police Department reports Sept. 29-Oct. 3
Arrests/Citations
Wednesday, Sept. 30, 5:00 p.m.- A 17-year-old Hoopeston juvenile male was arrested after an investigation into a theft complaint on Sept. 29 relating to a sign being stolen from a yard on the 600 block of East Lincoln Street. The juvenile was identified during the investigation and was cited for theft (city ordinance).
Thursday, Oct. 1, 6:53 p.m.- Jeromy Powell, 46, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers found Powell and a computer search showed he was wanted on a Vermilion County warrant. Powell was taken to the HPD and later taken to the Public Safety Building in Danville by the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department.
Friday, Oct. 2, 3:08 p.m.- Mark A. Hewitt, 50, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were dispatched to the 700 block of South Second Avenue for a disturbance. Hewitt was located and taken to the HPD for processing and was later released with a city notice to appear.
Theft
Tuesday, Sept. 29, 5:01 p.m.- A 47-year-old Hoopeston woman reported someone had taken a sign from her yard on the 600 block of East Lincoln Street. A 17-year-old Hoopeston male juvenile was later arrested and cited for the theft.