Hoopeston Police Department reports Sept. 22-27
Arrests/Citations
Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2:51 p.m.- Randy S. Dillon, 37, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were dispatched to the 700 block of South First Avenue for a report of trespassing. Dillon was arrested and a search of his person resulted in drug paraphernalia being found. Dillon was taken to the HPD to be processed and was later released with a city notice to appear.
Wednesday, Sept. 23, 6:46 p.m.- Holly Irvin, 40, of Hoopeston, was cited after officers were dispatched to the 600 block of West Elm for a report of a loose dog. Irvin was given a city notice to appear for declaration and disposition of nuisance dog.
Thursday, Sept. 24, 1:23 p.m.- Sabas Villarreal, 51, of Ambia, Ind., was arrested after officers responded to 824 S. Dixie Hwy. for a traffic accident. A computer search revealed Villarreal had no valid driver’s license and was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant. Villarreal was taken to the HPD for processing and later taken to the Public Safety Building to await arraignment.
Thursday, Sept. 24, 11:45 p.m.- Andrew Bourland, 36, of Urbana, was arrested after officers were called to the area of the Hoopeston Fire Station for a suspicious male. A search of the subject revealed methamphetamine on his person. He was taken to the HPD to be processed and later taken to the PSB in Danville to await arraignment.
Sunday, Sept. 27, 3:14 a.m.- Ashton Luhrsen, 25, of Hoopeston, was arrested after a traffic stop on the 800 block of South Third Street. A computer check revealed Luhrsen to have an outstanding Vermilion County warrant. Luhrsen posted bond and was released with a new court date.
Fire Calls
Wednesday, Sept. 23, 8:15 a.m.- The Hoopeston Fire Department and Hoopeston Police Department were sent to investigate an illegal burn of railroad ties, which are illegal to burn because they contain creosol which causes breathing issues for people. The fire was put out and all units cleared.
Wednesday, Sept. 23, 6:11 p.m.- The Hoopeston Fire Department was dispatched for a vehicle on fire at the intersection of South Fifth Street and East Maple Street. No injuries were reported.
Traffic Accidents
Wednesday, Sept. 23, 7:55 a.m.- Raenne Riesland, of Hoopeston, was traveling southbound on South Fifth Avenue in a 2019 Hyundai when she went to turn onto West Lincoln Street and did not see a 2017 GMC SUV, driven by Shirley Fell, of Hoopeston, and struck it. The Hyundai was towed from the scene by Knuth’s. Both vehicles were insured and no injuries were reported.
Thursday, Sept. 24, 1:23 p.m.- The HPD was requested to respond and investigate an accident at McDonald’s. Upon arrival it was determined that Sabas Villareal, of Ambia, Ind., who was driving a 2004 Dodge Caravan, did not have a valid driver’s license, had no insurance and then was charged with possession of a controlled substance and was cited for these.
Friday, Sept. 25, 1:05 p.m.- Vera Crozier, of Hoopeston, was driving southbound on South Dixie Highway in a 2006 Buick entered the turning lane to make a left turn into oncoming traffic. Crozier struck a 2011 Chevy work truck, driven by Joel Redeker, of Crescent City, which was northbound on South Dixie Highway. The collision left the highway into the lot of Ford of Hoopeston and striking four vehicles in the lot causing damage. Crozier was taken directly to Carle Urbana for treatment and assessment. Redeker was not transported at the time of the accident report. Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene by Carnaghi’s Towing. Both vehicles were insured.
Saturday, Sept. 26, 8:53 p.m.- Chad Stephen, of Hoopeston, was traveling northbound on Route 1 on a 2009 Harley Davidson while Justin Jones, of Hoopeston, was traveling southbound on Route 1 in a 2000 Jeep Cherokee when moved into the turn lane to turn left into the McDonald’s parking lot. Jones did not see Stephen and turned in front of his motorcycle causing a collision and Stephen to be thrown from his motorcycle. Stephen was taken to the hospital for his injuries. No citations were issued.