Hoopeston Police Department reports Oct. 4-10
Arrests/Citations
Sunday, Oct. 4, 3:40 p.m.- Jamey D. Strawser, 45, of Terre Haute, Ind., was arrested after officers made contact with him on the 600 block of East Orange Street and a computer check revealed he was wanted on a Vermilion County warrant. He was taken to the HPD to be processed and later taken to the Public Safety Building in Danville.
Monday, Oct. 5, 2:08 p.m.- Randy S. Dillon, 37, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers made contact with Dillon and a computer search revealed Dillon was wanted on a Vermilion County warrant. He was taken to the HPD to be processed and was later taken to the PSB in Danville by the Vermilion County Sheriff's Department.
Monday, Oct. 5, 3:27 p.m.- Linsey M. Warner, 32, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were dispatched to the 800 block of East McCracken for a reported domestic disturbance. Warner was taken to the HPD for processing and later taken to the PSB to await arraignment.
Wednesday, Oct. 7, 10:14 p.m.- Elbert Cannon, 54, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were called to the 300 block of West Chestnut for a domestic situation. Upon investigation, Cannon was arrested and taken to the HPD to be processed. He was later taken to the PSB to await arraignment.
Thursday, Oct. 8, 5:24 p.m.- Sara Rhodes, of Hoopeston, was cited for restraint of dogs by owner or keeper after officers were called out for a report of loose dogs attacking a complainant's dog on the 800 block of East Elm Street. After an investigation, Rhodes was issued two city citations and a notice to appear in city court.
Fire Call
Wednesday, Oct. 7, 7:40 a.m.- The Hoopeston Fire Department was called to the 500 block of East Main Street for a report of a strong odor of natural gas outside the apartment building. It was determined a gas stove had an issue, so the gas and electricity for the stove was shut off. Ameren was sent to determine the cause.
Thursday, Oct. 8, 5:10 a.m.- The Hoopeston Fire Department was dispatched to a fire alarm at Centennial Manor. The source of the smoke was found. No injuries were reported and the fire department cleared the scene.
Friday, Oct. 9, 11:41 p.m.- The Hoopeston Fire Department was called to investigate a water heater spraying water on an electrical box. No sparks or smoke was reported at the time of the call. Water was turned off to the residence and the HFD cleared the scene.
Traffic Accident
Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2:03 p.m.- A 2016 Lincoln MKX, driven by Joyce Allen, of Hoopeston, was stopped at First Avenue and Penn Street and pulled into the intersection not seeing a 1998 Chevrolet Blazer, driven by Joseph Bennett, of Hoopeston. Bennett was unable to stop and struck the Lincoln. Allen was taken to the hospital for injuries. Bennett was cited for operating an uninsured vehicle.
Burglary
Thursday, Oct. 8, 2:42 p.m.- A 27-year-old Hoopeston woman reported someone had taken money and other items from her vehicle while it was on the 400 block of North Fourth Street. An investigation continues.
Criminal Damage to Property
Monday, Oct. 5, 7:12 a.m.- A 41-year-old Hoopeston man reported someone had entered his property without permission and damaged a vehicle.
Found Items
Thursday, Oct. 8, time unknown- A license plate belonging to Raeanna Wardall was turned in at the police department. The owner may pick it up from city hall.