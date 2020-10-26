Hoopeston Police Department reports Oct. 19-24
Arrests/Citations
Thursday, Oct. 22, 6:20 p.m.- Holly Irvin, of Hoopeston, was cited for restraint of dog by owner or keeper after HPD officers were dispatched to the 500 block of West Elm Street for a complaint of a dog running loose. Irvin was located and given a notice to appear in city court.
Thursday, Oct. 22, 6:48 p.m.- Daytan L. Davis, 24, of Rantoul, was arrested after HPD officers were dispatched to the 700 block of South First Avenue for a report of someone trespassing on the property. Davis was located and taken to the HPD for processing and later released with a city notice to appear.
Friday, Oct. 23, 12:20 p.m.- William J. Rossolille, 22, of Rankin, was arrested after officers made contact with Rossolille at the HPD station. A computer search revealed that Rossolille was wanted on a Douglas County warrant. He posted bond and was released with another court date.
Saturday, Oct. 24, 10:45 a.m.- Gage I. Foster, 22, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers made a traffic stop on Foster on the 600 block of East Chestnut. A computer search showed Foster was wanted on a Ford County warrant. He was processed, posted and given another court date.
Fire Calls
Tuesday, Oct. 20, 11:34 a.m.- The Hoopeston Fire Department and Rossville Fire Department responded to a report of a field on fire at 2510 East Road/4200 North Road. The RFD responded as mutual aid for the call. The departments cleared the scene at 12:37 p.m.
Traffic Accidents
Wednesday, Oct. 21, 6:08 p.m.- A parked 1991 GMC truck, owned by Paul Kelnhofer, of Wellington, was struck by an unknown vehicle while parked on the 100 block of East Lincoln and caused damage. No vehicle was located with damage and no accident was called in or reported at the time of the incident.
Thursday, Oct. 22, 5:25 p.m.- A 2002 Mercury, driven by Florence Tripcovsky, of Hoopeston, was backing from a parking space on the 400 block of East Honeywell Avenue and sideswiped a utility pole with the rear driver's side of her vehicle. Tripcovsky reported she had difficulty seeing behind her because the sun was blinding her.