Arrests/Citations
Monday, Oct. 12, 1:40 a.m.- Alec Mockbee, 22, of Danville, was arrested after officers saw a man fitting the description of Mockbee who was known to have an outstanding warrant. He hid from officers and, when found, he gave false information. He was taken to the HPD to be processed and later released with a Vermilion County court date.
Monday, Oct. 12, 4:11 a.m- Officers were allied to the 200 block of East Penn Street at 5:56 p.m. Oct. 11 for a report of a domestic issue. Kinnaird had left the area before the officers arrived and they were unable to locate him. Officers later found and arrested Kinnaird and he was taken to the HPD to be processed and then taken to the Public Safety Building in Danville to await arraignment.
Tuesday, Oct. 13, 3:08 a.m.- Floyd Shanks, 33, of Danville, was arrested after officers stopped his vehicle for a traffic violation near an alley just west of the 200 block of West Market. A computer check revealed Shanks had a revoked license. He was taken to the HPD to be processed for driving while license revoked and operating an uninsured vehicle. He was later released with a notice to appear in traffic court.
Tuesday, Oct. 13, 5:20 a.m.- Gage Fouse, 26, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were called to the 900 block of East McNeil Avenue for a report of a suspect standing in the middle of the road and almost being hit by traffic. Upon arrival, officers found Fouse was in possession of lawn equipment not his own. A complainant was contacted and identified the stolen property and wished to pursue charges against Fouse. He was taken to the HPD to be processed and then released with a mandatory court date.
Tuesday, Oct. 13, 10:30 a.m.- Coty D. Coon, 23, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were summoned to the 600 block of East Seminary Avenue on Oct. 10. Upon arrival, Coon was was accused of charges related to criminal trespass to residence, criminal damage to property and battery. Coon had fled the area when officers arrived. Coon came to the HPD station Oct. 13 to clear up the issues and was taken into custody. He was later taken to the Public Safety Building in Danville to await a hearing.
Tuesday, Oct. 13, 5:28 p.m.- Holly Irvin, of Hoopeston, was cited after officers were called to the 600 block of West Elm Street for a report of a dog running loose. Irvin was located and given a city notice to appear.
Wednesday, Oct. 14, 7:53 p.m.- Robert G. Spisak, 19, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were dispatched to the 500 block of East Young Avenue for a welfare check. A computer check revealed that Spisak was wanted on a Champaign County warrant. He was taken to the HPD for processing and was later taken to the PSB in Danville.
Friday, Oct. 16, 2:32 a.m.- Amy Thompson, 58, of Hoopeston, was arrested after being warned multiple times to stop abusing 911 services without an emergency. She was taken to the HPD to be processed and was later released with a Notice to Appear in Hoopeston City Court.
Sunday, Oct. 18, 4:55 p.m.- Bailee Cannon, 21, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were called to the 200 block of North Market Street for a criminal damage report. After an investigation, Cannon was taken to the HPD to be processed. She was issued a city citation and then released to the Rossville Police Department which also had charges pending.
Sunday, Oct. 18, 6:32 p.m.- The HPD was notified of a location of the juvenile who was considered a missing/runaway. When located on the 500 block of East Young Avenue, a computer check revealed the 16-year-old Hoopeston male also had an outstanding Vermilion County warrant. He was taken to the HPD to be processed and later taken to the Juvenile Detention Center in Danville.
Traffic Accidents
Friday, Oct. 16, 2:56 p.m.- Emilio Esparza, of Chicago, was driving a 2008 Volvo semi-tractor failed to yield to traffic as he turned from Orange Street onto Market Street causing a 2010 Toyota Highlander, driven by Robert Simmons, of Moweaqua, to strike Esparza’s vehicle. No citations were issued. Both vehicles were insured.
Fire Calls
Saturday, Oct. 17, 4:36 p.m.- The Hoopeston Fire Department was dispatched to the 300 block of West Orange for a possible structure fire.
Saturday, Oct. 17, 7:34 p.m.- The Hoopeston Fire Department responded, along with the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department and Arrow Ambulance, to Route 9 and 1300 East Road for a two-car accident.
Found Items
Sunday, Oct. 18, time unknown- A wallet that belongs to Kenneth Hoskins was turned in at the Hoopeston Police Department. The owner may pick it up from the HPD window.