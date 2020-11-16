Hoopeston Police Department reports Nov. 9-15
Arrests/Citations
Tuesday, Nov. 10, 3:16 p.m.- Josh Edwards, 43, of Hoopeston, was arrested following a traffic stop computer check showed Edwards had a revoked license. Edwards was taken to the HPD for processing and later released with a Vermilion County Court date.
Wednesday, Nov. 11, 6:04 p.m.- Craig Stevens, 42, of Hoopeston, was arrested during a traffic stop after a computer search showed he had a suspended driver's license. Stevens was taken to the HPD for processing and was later released with a Vermilion County Court date.
Thursday, Nov. 12, 8:35 p.m.- Haley M. Edwards, 24, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were called to the 300 block of South Fourth Street for a report of criminal damage to vehicle. After an investigation, Edwards was placed under arrested and taken to the HPD for processing. Edwards was taken to the Vermilion County Jail.
Traffic Accidents
Saturday, Oct. 14, 6:58 a.m.- A 2006 Ford Sedan, driven by Jordan Wyss, of Hoopeston, and a 2000 Acura, driven by Misheal Mitchell, of Hoopeston, were involved in a traffic accident at South Market and East Main. Wyss reported that he did not see Mitchell's vehicle due to the an obstruction on his windshield and, as he continued westbound on East Main Street, he drove into the side of Mitchell's vehicle. No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued and both vehicles were insured.
Fire Calls
Tuesday, Nov. 10, 1:23 p.m.- The Hoopeston Fire Department was sent to the 1300 block of West Orange Street at the Hoopeston cattle pen property in reference to a brush fire that got out of control. No injuries were reported and no damage was reported.
Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2:10 p.m.- The Hoopeston Fire Department and Hoopeston Police Department were dispatched to the 600 block of East Young for smoke showing on the porch. No injuries were reported.
Criminal Damage to Property
Friday, Nov. 13, 5:33 p.m.- A 26-year-old Hoopeston woman reported someone had damaged a vehicle on the 500 block of North 10th Avenue. An investigation is ongoing.
Burglary
Monday, Nov. 9, 2:24 p.m.- Ross-Leemon Construction contacted the HPD to report someone had forced entry to the secured section of the property at 325 S. Dixie Hwy.
Recovered Items
Sunday, Nov. 15, time unknown- A set of keys was found in the 500 block of South Sixth Avenue. The owner may come to the HPD station to identify and claim them.