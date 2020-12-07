Hoopeston Police Department reports Nov. 30-Dec. 6
Arrests/Citations
Monday, Nov. 30, 3:28 p.m.- Jorge Casillas, 51, of Hoopeston, and Elisa Rivera, 48, of Hoopeston, were arrested after a traffic contact on the 700 block of West Orange Street. Officers were on scene while assisting another agency. During the contact, Rivera was found to not have a valid driver’s license and Casillas was found to be in possession of a controlled substance. Both were taken to the HPD where they were charged with possession of controlled substance, possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver and no valid license. Rivera was released with a notice to appear in traffic court and Casillas was taken to the Public Safety Building in Danville.
Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2:25 a.m.- Robin Irvin, 40, of Rantoul, was arrested after she turned herself in at the Hoopeston Police Department on an outstanding Champaign County warrant. She was processed and later released with a new court date after posting bond.
Wednesday, Dec. 2, 10:18 p.m.- Lonnie Davis, 46, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers attempted to stop the vehicle Davis was driving for a traffic violation. A computer check revealed that he had a suspended driver’s license. He was arrested and taken to the HPD to be processed. He was later taken to the PSB in Danville to await arraignment on charges of aggravated DUI, driving while license suspended, no insurance, illegal transportation of alcohol, failure to signal a turn, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and obstructing police.
Saturday, Dec. 5, 2:31 p.m.- Chase R. Hensley, 25, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were dispatched to the 700 block of East Penn Street for a civil disturbance. Hensley was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting/obstructing justice and taken to the HPD for processing. He was later released with a Vermilion County court date.
Saturday, Dec. 5, 3:17 p.m.- Karla Cassady, of Hoopeston, and Scott J. Howe, of Hoopeston, were cited after officers were dispatched to the 600 block of West Elm Street for a complaint of dogs running loose. Both Cassady and Howe were cited and given a Hoopeston City Court date.
Traffic Accident
Tuesday, Dec. 1, 4:14 p.m.- A 2017 GMC Acadia, driven by Shirley Fell, of Hoopeston, was driving westbound on Penn Street stopped at the stop sign on South Market Street and East Penn Street and proceeded through the intersection and struck a 2020 Chevrolet Blazer, driven by Emily Brown, of Hoopeston, Fell reported she did not see Brown’s vehicle driving northbound on Market. No tickets were issued and no injuries were reported. Brown’s vehicle was towed.
Thursday, Dec. 3, 1:55 p.m.- A 2015 Altima, driven by Dalton Leyva, of Hoopeston, was traveling northbound on Third Avenue when Leyva reported he did not see a 2014 Ford Utility, driven by Kermit Hasselbring, of Milford, when he was entering the intersection at South Third Avenue and West Penn Street and struck the Ford in the driver’s side back door area. No injuries were reported and both vehicles were insured. Both vehicles were towed from the scene. Leyva was cited for accident.