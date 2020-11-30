Hoopeston Police Department reports Nov. 23-29
Arrests/Citations
Monday, Nov. 23, 1:36 p.m.- Rebecca Burton, 48, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were on-scene for an unrelated call on the 600 block of South Third Avenue. A computer check revealed that Burton had an outstanding Vermilion County warrant. Burton was taken to the HPD where she posted bond and was released with a new court date.
Wednesday, Nov. 25, 4:24 p.m.- Gage M. Fouse, 26, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were dispatched to the 200 block of North Ninth Avenue a domestic battery report. Fouse was later located and taken to the HPD for processing and later taken to the Public Safety Building in Danville.
Wednesday, Nov. 25, 8:58 p.m.- Jordan Davis-Ervin, 29, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers located him on the 200 block of North Market Street. A computer check revealed he had an outstanding Vermilion County warrant. He was arrested and taken to the HPD to be processed. He was later released after posting bond and was given a new court date.