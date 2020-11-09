Hoopeston Police Department reports Nov. 2-8
Arrests/Citations
Thursday, Nov. 5, 3:25 p.m.- Daytan L. Davis, 24, of Rantoul, was arrested after HPD officers were dispatched to the 700 block of South First Avenue in reference to a civil disturbance. While on scene, Davis was found to be on the property. Davis was charged with trespassing and was taken to the HPD where he was processed and released with a notice to appear.
Friday, Nov. 6, 6:42 p.m.- Marci Howey, 46, of Indianapolis, Ind., was arrested after an HPD officer conducted a traffic stop on the 1000 block of West Penn. A quick search of the vehicle resulted in charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful use of a weapon, defacing a firearm, driving on a suspended license and no insurance. Howey was taken to the HPD to be processed and later taken to the Public Safety Building in Danville.
Fire Calls
Monday, Nov. 2, 11:48 a.m.- The Hoopeston Fire Department and Arrow Ambulance were dispatched to Subway for a report of a building fire. They arrived on scene and put the fire out. No report of damages or injuries.
Monday, Nov. 2, 6:32 p.m.- The Hoopeston Fire Department and Arrow Ambulance was dispatched to the 800 block of East Lincoln for a report of a water heater smoking. No damages or injuries were reported.
Tuesday, Nov. 3, 12:30 p.m.- The Hoopeston Fire Department was dispatched to Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Care for an activated heat detector in the kitchen area which turned out to be workers on the roof of the facility. The department cleared the scene after confirming no issues.
Tuesday, Nov. 3, 11:49 p.m.- The Hoopeston Fire Department was dispatched to a fire alarm at Centennial Manor. the location of the smoke was located and the fire department cleared the scene without incident.
Sunday, Nov. 8, 2:48 a.m.- The Hoopeston Fire Department was dispatched to the 800 block of East Main Street for the smell of natural gas inside a residence. The fire department cleared the scene after finding no leaks.