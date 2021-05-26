May 20
Found Item
Details: Wallet found at Main/Market. The owner may come to the station to identify it.
May 22
Unlawful Use of Weapon X3, Aggravated Assault X3, Theft (under) Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Date & Time: May 21,2021 9:23pm
Location: 400 blk E Seminary
Arrested: Anthony Chandler (M) (39) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD responded to a report of Disturbance involving 3 subjects, one armed with what appeared to be a handgun. Upon confronting the subjects in question, a weapon was located near the suspect. Subject was transported to HPD processed and then was transferred to EMS care and taken to Carle Hoopeston ED for evaluation of his condition. Subject was later
taken to the PSB in Danville to await arraignment.
Warrant Arrest
Time: 11:44pm
Location: 101 W Main St, Tedd’s
Arrested: James Shoulders (M) (47) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD officers checked out with Mr. Shoulders at the above location. A computer check revealed that he had an outstanding Vermilion County warrant. Subject was arrested and taken to HPD to be processed. He was later taken to the PSB in Danville in lieu of bond.
May 23
Fire Call
Time: 5:10PM
Location: 426 E Honeywell (Centennial Manor Apartments)
Details: HFD and HPD were dispatched to the above location for subject stuck in an elevator. Subjects were recused from the elevator. No injuries were reported.
May 24
Traffic Accident (PD)
Date of Incident: May 23, 2021
Time of Incident: 12:06pm
Location: N 8th Avenue/W Honeywell Avenue
Unit 1: 2015 Chevy Sonic driven by: Jimmie E Sanders (M) (73) of Hoopeston
Unit 2: 2009 Chevy Suburban driven by: Floyd O. Milner (M) (65) of Hoopeston
Details: At the above date and time, HPD requested to respond to an accident investigation. Unit 1 was traveling southbound on N 8th Av approached an unmarked intersection did not see Unit 2 causing Unit 2 to hit Unit 1 in the passenger rear door and rear wheel well area. Both units insured, no report of injuries, and no tickets issued. Unit 1 driven away and Unit 2 towed.
Theft
Time: 5:13PM
Location: 700 Blk of E Thompson
Arrested: Craig I Stevens (42) (M) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD officers were dispatched to the above location for the report of theft. Mr. Stevens was located and transported to HPD for processing and later release with a Vermilion County Court date.
May 25
Disorderly Conduct (City)
Time: 2:01pm
Location: 300 block of East Main St.
Arrested: Craig I. Stevens (M) (42) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD Officers were called to the above address in reference to a disturbance. Mr. Stevens was located and transported to HPD and released with a City notice to appear.
Warrant Arrest (Vermilion County 20TR6430) H21-2274
Time: 6:49PM
Location: 301 W Main St. (Hoopeston Police Department)
Arrested: Tasha L Uppinghouse (30) (F) of Hoopeston
Details: Ms. Uppinghouse turned herself in on an outstanding Vermilion County Warrant. She was processed and later released with a new court date.
Battery (city)
Time: 10:26pm
Location: 200 blk E Main St
Complainant: 34 year old Hoopeston female
Arrested: Autumn Agramont (F) (28) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD officers were called to the above location for the report of a disturbance. Ms. Agramont was located and arrested for battery. She was taken to HPD to be processed and later released with a city citation and city court date.