May 12
THEFT
Time: 15:08
Location: 206 S 1st Ave
Victim: 79 year old Hoopeston female
Details: HPD was dispatched to the thrift store where a female advised she laid her wallet down while shopping. When she went back to get it, the wallet was gone. HPD will continue the investigation.
CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY
Time: 20:00
Location: 400 Blk E Penn St
Complainant: 36 year old Hoopeston male
Details: HPD was dispatched for a broken window at above residence. There were no witnesses. HPD will continue the investigation.
May 13
Hit & Run Accident & Criminal Damage to State Supported Property
Time: 07:15 AM
Location: 600 E Main Street
Property Damaged: Fire Hydrant NE Corner
Details: An investigation into the damaging of a Fire Hydrant on the corner.
Warrant Arrest/Possession of Methamphetamines w intent to deliver/Possession of drug paraphernalia
Time: 2:30 PM
Location: 500 blk E Penn Street
Arrested: James B Mannin (M) (35) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD officer was advise Mr. Mannin was wanted on a Vermilion County warrant. HPD officer approached Mr. Mannin when he saw him in a vehicle. A computer check verified the VC warrant. HPD searched the vehicle after an overwhelming smell of burning cannabis and found Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Subj was arrested, processed and transported to the PSB.
Fire Call
Time: 4:24pm
Location: 4000 North/1450 East
Details: HFD was called to the area of the above for the report of a brush fire in the area. FD found lots of smoke in the area and cleared scene.
Disobeying Police
Time: 7:39pm
Location: 600 blk E Thompson Av
Arrested: Kaylynn Kruger (32)(F) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD officers were called to the above in reference to the report of a domestic disturbance. After talking to all parties involved, Ms. Kruger refused to listen to officers. She was arrested and taken to HPD to be processed. She was later released with a city citation and court date.
May 16
Vehicle Accident
Time: 7:30 PM
Location: 511 W. Orange Street
Unit 1: 2012 White GMC Sierra driven by Nicole Hansen (F) (27) of Hoopeston
Unit 2: 2008 Red Dodge Caliber driven by Cheyenne Grissom (F) (22) of Frankfort, IN
Details: HPD responded to above for an accident with no injuries. Unit 1 was traveling Westbound on Orange Street, lost control of the vehicle and began driving in the Eastbound lane of Orange Street. Unit 1 attempted to avoid a head on collision by turning Southbound into the parking lot. Unit 2 was traveling Eastbound on Orange Street when the back passenger side of Unit 1 hit Unit 2 on the front passenger side headlight area.
May 18
Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of drug Paraphernalia, Obstructing a peace officer
Time: 21:27
Location: S Market St/E Penn St
Arrested: Jordan K Finazzi (30) (M) of Rossville
Details: HPD officer initiated a traffic stop on Mr. Finazzi’s vehicle for failure to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Main St/Market St. Officers observed paraphernalia and methamphetamine in the vehicle which resulted in Mr. Finazzi’s arrest. He was transported to HPD for processing and later transported to the PSB.