Hoopeston Police Department reports March 31-April 6

March 31

Theft over, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Time: 2:20PM

Location: 400 blk of W Main St

Arrested: Blake M Meehan(20)(M)of Hoopeston

Details: HPD officers observed Mr. Meehan and know that he had previous charges arrested him and transported him to HPD for processing and later transported to PSB to await arraignment.

Fire Call

Time: 5:44PM

Location: 100 blk of E Lincoln St

Details: HFD and HPD was dispatched for a stove on fire. No injuries were reported

April 1

Nothing to report

April 2

Criminal Trespass to Property, Criminal Damage to Property

Time: 12:35 pm

Location: 400 block W Lincoln St

Complainant: 45-year-old Hoopeston Man

Arrestee: Hensley, Chase R (M) (21) Hoopeston

Details: Complainant advised that he and his sons chased down the suspect who attempted to gain entry to their residence without permission. Suspect was taken into custody and transported to HPD and processed. Hensley was later released on bond and court date set for Vermilion County Courthouse.

April 3

Nothing to report

April 4

Fire Call

Time: 4:59am

Location: 500 block of W. Penn

Details: HFD was dispatched to the above in reference to a possible structure fire.

Warrant Arrest

Time: 5:41PM

Location: 700 blk of s 1st Ave

Arrested: Jamie M Johnson(46)(F)of Hoopeston

Details: HPD officers were out with Ms. Johnson and computer check showed an active Vermilion County warrant. Ms. Johnson was arrested and transported to HPD for processing and later transported to PSB by a Vermilion County Deputy.

Criminal Damage (Under)

Time of Call: 04:59am

Time of Arrest: 11:46pm

Location: 500 block of W. Penn St

Arrested: Chase R. Hensely (25) Hoopeston male

Details: Officers responded to the above in reference to a male subject attempting to set fire to the porch. Male subject was later located and charged with the above. Hensley was taken to HPD, where he was processed and later released with a notice to appear.

April 5

Fire Call

Time: 2:06 pm

Location: 215 S Dixie Highway behind Bud’s Buy & Trade

Details: Brush fire got out of control and HFD had to respond. Fire was put out and units cleared the scene

Domestic Battery

Time: 5:09pm

Location: 700 blk W Orange

Complainant: 41 year old Hoopeston male

Arrested: Travis Vigil (25) (M) of Hoopeston

Justin Hill (35) (M) of Hoopeston

Details: HPD officers were called to the area in reference to a fight. After an investigation, officers arrested both subjects on charges of domestic battery. They were taken to HPD to be processed. They were later transported to the PSB in Danville to await arraignment.

April 6

Driving While License Suspended

Time: 3:47am

Location: 1022 W Penn St, Casey’s

Arrested: Keyjuan Parker (27) (M) of Chicago

Details: HPD officers were called to the above location for a subject sleeping in a car at the gas pumps. A computer check revealed Mr. Parker had a suspended driver’s license. Subject was arrested and taken to HPD to be processed. He was later released with a traffic court date.

Bicycle Found

Time: 10 AM

Location: Area of W Honeywell Av/N 6th Av in the field

Details: Blue Mongoose found in the field, transported to HPD, owner may claim it at City Hall.

Criminal Trespass to Motor Vehicle; Wanted on Warrant

Time: 2:30pm

Location: 400 block of W. Washington

Arrested: Audrey Powell (38) Hoopeston female

Details: Officers were called to the above in reference to the above subject refusing to leave the complainants vehicle. While on scene a computer check revealed that Powell has an outstanding Ford County Warrant (21-071) Powell was taken to HPD, where she was processed and later transported to the PSB to await extradition.

Tags

Trending Food Videos