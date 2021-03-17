Hoopeston Police Department reports March 10-16
March 10:
Criminal Damage to Property
Time: 06:52 am
Complainant: 67 year old Hoopeston Man
Location: 600 W Chestnut St
Details: Complainant reports of damage done to his window of his residence.
Fire Call (Mutual Aid Call)
Time: 12:20 PM
Location: 3630 North Rd/2150 East Rd
Details: Field fire was burning out of control, requested HFD respond with Brush Truck and personnel to assist in put out the fire. Original time of Call was at 11:00 Am
Unlawful Acts Constituting Disorderly Conduct; Restraint of Dog By Owner
Time: 5:49pm
Location: 600 block of W. Elm St
Arrested: 16 year old male Hoopeston juvenile
Arrested: Thad Finnell (27) (M) of Hoopeston
Details: Officers were called to the above in reference to the 16 year old juvenile shooting a bb gun in the direction of the complainant and a dog running towards the complainant. After an investigation Finnell was issued a citation for Restraint of Dog by Owner and the male juvenile was issued a citation for Unlawful Acts Constituting Disorderly Conduct.
March 11:
BURGLARY
Time: 16:20
Location: 600 Blk S 3rd street
Victim: Hoopeston male (24)
Details: HPD officers were called to res reference a burglary. Back door forced open and several items missing. The incident is under investigation.
March 14:
Warrant Arrest
Time: 4:57am
Location: 200 blk E Main St
Arrested: Bradley David (M) (34) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD officers checked out with Mr. David at the above location. A computer check revealed that he had an outstanding Vermilion County warrant. Subject was arrested and taken to the HPD to be processed. He was later released after paying bond and given a new court date.
Criminal trespass to residence
Time: 2:34PM
Location: 301 W Main St(Hoopeston Police Department)
Arrested: Craig I Stevens(42)(M)of Hoopeston
Details: Mr. Stevens came to HPD to speak with an officer. While speaking with officer it was noted that Mr. Stevens had previous charges on him for Criminal trespass to residence. Mr. Stevens was processed and released with a Vermilion County Court date.