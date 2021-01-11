Arrests/Citations
Tuesday, Jan. 5, 4:41 p.m.- Robert Spisak, 29, of Chenoa, was arrested following a computer check during a traffic stop that revealed that he did not have a valid driver’s license. He was charged with driving while license suspended, disobeying a yield sign and operating an uninsured vehicle.
Tuesday, Jan. 5, 5:32 p.m.- Curt Reynolds, of Hoopeston, was issued a notice to appear in Hoopeston City Court for disorderly conduct after officers were dispatched to the 300 block of East McCracken in reference to a harassment complaint.
Thursday, Jan. 7, 2:30 p.m.- Gail Savage, 62, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were called to the 200 block of South First Avenue in reference to Savage on-scene causing problems. Savage was later located and charged with trespassing and was released with a notice to appear.
Thursday, Jan. 7, 4:18 p.m.- Kevin Fink, 62, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were called to the 300 block of West Washington in reference to an ongoing issue with trespassing. A complaint was signed and Fink was later located. Fink was taken to the HPD, processed and later released with a notice to appear in Hoopeston City Court.
Thursday, Jan. 7, 6:55 p.m.- Shane Baker, 30, of Hoopeston, turned himself in on an active Vermilion County warrant. Baker poster bond and was released with a new court date.
Traffic Accidents
Monday, Jan. 4, 12:50 p.m.- Jamey L. Roof, of Hoopeston, was driving east in a 2014 Chrysler on West Main Street when Colby J. Burton, of Hoopeston, driving a 2012 Hyundai, backed out and struck Roof’s vehicle. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued. Both vehicles were insured.
Criminal Damage to Property
Thursday, Jan. 7, 2:18 p.m.- A 55-year-old Hoopeston woman reported someone had damaged her property on the 100 block of Savannah Court. An investigation is ongoing.