Hoopeston Police Department reports Jan. 26-Feb. 2
Arrests/Citations
Tuesday, Jan. 26, 10:32 a.m.- Jason A. Kinnaird, 44, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were called to the 600 block of East Thompson Avenue for a reported theft of utility by a subject who was living a shed behind a residence. Kinnaird was located and taken into custody because he did not have permission to make connections to the complainant's service. Kinnaird was given a Hoopeston City Court date and released afterward.
Saturday, Jan. 30, 2:53 p.m.- Bryan Piggush, 61, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were called to the 800 block of East Seminary in reference to a violation of an order of protection. After an investigation, Piggush was located and taken to the HPD to be processed and was later taken to the Public Safety Building in Danville to await arraignment.
Tuesday, Feb. 2, 8:18 a.m.- Jamie Johnson, 46, of Hoopeston, was arrested after a complainant contacted the HPD in reference to a court order that prohibits Johnson from making contact. Officers later located Johnson at her residence and transported her straight to the Public Safety Building in Danville to be arraigned.
Traffic Accidents
Sunday, Jan. 31, 10:30 p.m.- Keegan Casper, of Rankin, was traveling westbound on Thompson Avenue in a 2007 BMW Sedan when, due to a large amount of snow, the vehicle slid off the roadway and struck a tree in the 500 block of North Eighth Avenue. No injuries were reported and no citations issued. The vehicle was insured.
Fire Calls
Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2:08 a.m.- The Hoopeston Fire Department was dispatched to the 700 block of West Maple Street for a report of a fire alarm and smell of smoke inside of a residence. Nothing was located inside the residence.