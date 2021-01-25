Hoopeston Police Department reports Jan. 19-24
Arrests/Citations
Wednesday, Jan. 20, 10:10 p.m.- Bradley David, 34, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were called to the 600 block of East Penn in reference to a male in the area causing problems. After speaking to all parties on-scene, David was charged with aggravated assault and taken to the HPD where he was processed and later released with a mandatory court date.
Fire Call
Thursday, Jan. 21, 4 p.m.- The Hoopeston Fire Department and Hoopeston Police Department were dispatched to the 500 block of West Thompson for a field on fire. No injuries were reported.
Saturday, Jan. 23, 11:44 p.m.- The Hoopeston Fire Department was called to the 500 block of West Maple Street for smoke and flames showing from the address. The HFD was able to contain the fire to the attic. No injuries were reported.
Sunday, Jan. 24, 8:48 p.m.- The Hoopeston Fire Department was called to the 600 block of East Thompson Avenue in reference to garage on fire. The Rossville and Wellington Fire departments were called for mutual aid. No injuries were reported.
Criminal Damage to Residence
Sunday, Jan. 24, 11:05 a.m.- The Hoopeston Police Department responded to the 700 block of South Second Avenue for a report of an attempted burglary that occurred overnight. There was damage to the property. No one entered the residence. The HPD is investigating the incident.