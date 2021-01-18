Hoopeston Police Department reports Jan. 11-17
Arrests/Citations
Thursday, Jan. 14, 9:17 p.m.- Michael Briggs, 23, of Rossville, was arrested after officers stopped his vehicle for a traffic violation. After cannabis was found in his vehicle, Briggs was charged with possession of cannabis (city), disobeying police (city), operating an uninsured vehicle, disobeying a stop sign, license to be carried and exhibited on command. He was later released after receiving two city citations and three traffic citations.
Fire Call
Tuesday, Jan. 12, 6:31 p.m.- The Hoopeston Fire Department and Hoopeston Police Department responded to the 500 block of Sound Second Avenue for a residence with a stove on fire. The fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported.
Wednesday, Jan. 13, 7:34 a.m.- The Hoopeston Fire Department was sent to a residence on the 900 block of South Second Avenue for an activated carbon monoxide detector. The detector was beyond its life cycle. No levels were found. No injuries or illness were reported.
Traffic Accidents
Sunday, Jan. 17, 5:21 p.m.- Steven G. Hanson, of Hoopeston, was traveling in a 2002 F150 on the 500 block of East Seminary Avenue and left the roadway and struck an Ameren pole. The vehicle was insured and no injuries were reported and no citations were issued.