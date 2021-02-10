Hoopeston Police Department reports Feb. 3-9
Arrests/Citations
Wednesday, Feb. 3, 11 a.m.- James B. Mannin II, 35, of Hoopeston, was arrested after the HPD was summoned to the scene of what was called in as a domestic battery in progress. Subjects were separated and Mannin was found to be in possession of an illegal substance. He was taken to the HPD, processed and then later taken to the PSB in Danville.
Thursday, Feb. 4, 10:30 a.m.- Joshua J. Edwards, 43, of Hoopeston, was arrested after the HPD was summoned to the 700 block of East Main Street due to a disturbance that was going on and he was supposedly armed with a shovel. It was reported the man was taking his clothes off. Upon arrival, the officer found Edwards, who had only taken his shirt off. Edwards was taken to the HPD, processed on a charge of disorderly conduct and released with a city court ticket to appear.
Fire Calls
Wednesday, Feb. 3, 6:29 a.m.- Arrow Ambulance had two units on the 700 block of South Market Street for a lift assist. HFD was requested to respond to assist in the lifting of a person. No injuries were reported at the time of the call.
Friday, Feb. 5, 11:53 a.m.- The Hoopeston Fire Department responded to a request for man power and tower truck to assist with a structure fire at 300 block of Stewart Street in Rossville.
Tuesday, Feb. 9, 12:51 p.m.- The Rossville Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire on the 400 block of East Benton Street in Rossville and, upon arrival, asked for assistance from the HFD reporting smoke showing from the roof of the residence.
Traffic Accidents
Thursday, Feb. 4, 3:23 p.m.- Jerry Dalton, of Hoopeston, was driving a 2002 Chevrolet and was traveling westbound on East Seminary when his vehicle malfunctioned and was longer able to drive forward. Dalton began drive his vehicle in reverse eastbound on Seminary and turned on Fourth Street heading northbound. He struck a parked 2018 Hyundai, owned by Lauren Hamilton, of Hoopeston. No injuries were reported and both were insured. Dalton was cited for improper backing and a citation for improper lane usage.
Burglary
Friday, Feb. 5, 10:46 p.m.- The HPD responded to the 300 block of East Penn Street for a burglary report. The incident is under investigation.