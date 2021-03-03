Hoopeston Police Department reports Feb. 24-March 2
Feb. 24
Time: 10:28pm
Location: 700 blk S 1st Av
Complainant: 33 year old Hoopeston female
Arrested: Jamie Johnson (F) (46) Hoopeston female
Details: HPD officers were called to the above location for a violation of order protection. Ms. Johnson was arrested and taken to HPD to be processed. She was later transported to the PSB to await arraignment.
March 1
Time: 9:27pm
Location: 700 blk E Honeywell
Complainant: 41 year old Hoopeston female
Arrested: Elbert Cannon (54) (M) from Hoopeston
Details: HPD officers were called to the area for a report of a battery. Mr. Cannon was arrested and taken to HPD to be processed. He was later released with a city citation and court date.
Time: 10:16pm
Location: 400 S 3rd St
Complainant: 62 year old male
Details: Complainant contacted HPD to advise that his plate had either been lost or stolen. An investigation continues.
March 2
Time: 3:20 pm
Location: Parkview Court Hoopeston IL Danville Housing Authority
Complainant: Danville Housing Authority Site Supervisor
Arrestee: Coffey, Jacky A (M) (46) of Fithian IL
Details: HPD responded to call of supposed un-authorized persons in an apartment, but up on arrival one of the males showed he had permission to be there to get his belongings. Mr. Coffey was on the property after he had been barred back in 2019. Transported to HPD processed and released on OR Bond with a Vermilion County Court Date.