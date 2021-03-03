Hoopeston Police Department reports Feb. 24-March 2

Feb. 24

Time: 10:28pm

Location: 700 blk S 1st Av

Complainant: 33 year old Hoopeston female

Arrested: Jamie Johnson (F) (46) Hoopeston female

Details: HPD officers were called to the above location for a violation of order protection. Ms. Johnson was arrested and taken to HPD to be processed. She was later transported to the PSB to await arraignment.

March 1

Time: 9:27pm

Location: 700 blk E Honeywell

Complainant: 41 year old Hoopeston female

Arrested: Elbert Cannon (54) (M) from Hoopeston

Details: HPD officers were called to the area for a report of a battery. Mr. Cannon was arrested and taken to HPD to be processed. He was later released with a city citation and court date.

Time: 10:16pm

Location: 400 S 3rd St

Complainant: 62 year old male

Details: Complainant contacted HPD to advise that his plate had either been lost or stolen. An investigation continues.

March 2

Time: 3:20 pm

Location: Parkview Court Hoopeston IL Danville Housing Authority

Complainant: Danville Housing Authority Site Supervisor

Arrestee: Coffey, Jacky A (M) (46) of Fithian IL

Details: HPD responded to call of supposed un-authorized persons in an apartment, but up on arrival one of the males showed he had permission to be there to get his belongings. Mr. Coffey was on the property after he had been barred back in 2019. Transported to HPD processed and released on OR Bond with a Vermilion County Court Date.

