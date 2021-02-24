Hoopeston Police Department Reports Feb. 17-23

Feb. 17:

Time: 10:16AM

Location: N. 9th Ave/W. Young Ave

Arrestee: Hensley, Chase R (M) (25) of Hoopeston

Details: Subject was being looked for violation of order of protection complaint was located and it turned out the subject was wanted on warrant from Vermilion County. Subject was transported to PSB to appear before a judge on Violation Complaint.

Time: 4:13pm

Location: W. Washington/3rd Ave

Unit #1: 2005 Honda Accord driven by Fernando Rivera-Rojas of Hoopeston

Unit #2: 2008 Ford Edge driven by Heather Benshneider of Hoopeston

Detail: The Driver of Unit 1 while attempting to yield at the intersection slid on ice causing unit 1 to strike unit 2.

Feb. 18:

Time: 7:10PM

Location: 1000 Blk of W Penn St

Details: HFD and HPD were dispatched to the above location for garage on fire. No injuries were reported.

Found Item

Details: Debit Card was found outside of Silgan Containers. Owner may come to the station to identify.

Feb. 19:

Time: 11:36am

Location: 800 blk E McCracken

Complainant: 61 year old Hoopeston female

Arrested: Linsey Warner (31) (F) of Hoopeston

Details: HPD officers were called to the above location for the report of a domestic disturbance. Ms. Warner was arrested and taken to HPD to be processed. She was later released with a notice to appear in city court.

Time: 5:49pm

Location: 800 block of S. 2nd Ave

Complainant: (24) year old Hoopeston female

Arrested: Gage Fouse (26) year old Hoopeston male

Details: Officers were called to the above after the above subject entered a residence without permission. Fouse was taken to HPD, where he was processed and later released with a notice to appear in Hoopeston City Court.

Found Item

Cell phone recovered from the 700 block of W. Maple St. Owner can identify and claim at HPD.

Feb. 20:

Time: 1:30pm

Location: 700 block of Scott Dr

Complainant: (90) year old Hoopeston male

Details: Complainant contacted HPD when he discovered items missing. Investigation continues.

Time: 10:42pm

Location: 700 blk S 1st Av

Complainant: 22 year old Hoopeston female

Arrested: Haley Edwards (24) (F) of Hoopeston

Details: HPD officers were called to the above location for the report of Ms. Edwards trespassing on the property. She was arrested and taken to HPD to be processed. She was later released with a notice to appear in county court.

Feb. 22:

Time: 11:30pm

Location: 100 W Main St

Arrested: Lacy Simpson (F) (32) of Hoopeston

Details: HPD officers stopped Ms. Simpson for a traffic violation. A computer check revealed that had a suspended driver’s license. She was arrested and taken to HPD to be processed. She was later released with a citation and date for traffic court.

Feb. 23:

Time: 09:27 am

Location: Hoopeston Police Dept. 301 W Main Street

Arrestee: Irvin, Robin N (40) (F) of Hoopeston

Details: Turned herself in on Champaign County Warrant, 20TR4476, $5,000 10% to apply. Female posted bond and was released on new court date.

Time: 1:36PM

Location: 600 blk of W Orange St

Unit 1: 2013 Chrysler driven by Raquel Rossolille(41)(F)of East Lynn

Unit 2: 2019 Hyundai driven by Darcy Foster(42)(F)of Wellington

Details: Unit 2 was stopped in traffic waiting for other vehicles to turn when Unit 1 hit her from behind. Unit 1 advised she looked away for a moment and when she looked up was unable to stop. No injuries were reported at the time of accident. Unit 1 was cited for Failure to reduce speed. Both vehicles were towed from the accident.

Tags

Trending Food Videos