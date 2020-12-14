Hoopeston Police Department reports Dec. 7-12
Arrests/Citations
Monday, Dec. 7, 5:31 p.m.- James F. Shoulders, 46, of Hoopeston, was arrested after a traffic stop and a computer search revealed that Shoulders had a suspended license and the vehicle registration was suspended. Shoulders was taken to the HPD for processing and later released with a Vermilion County Court date.
Tuesday, Dec. 8, 12:15 a.m.- Jordan Davis-Ervin, 29, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were dispatched to the 200 block of North Market in reference to a civil disturbance and found a male laying in the road. Once on-scene they found a male who had appeared to have been battered. Davis-Ervin was taken to the HPD and charged with aggravated battery. He was processed and taken to the Public Safety Building in Danville.
Thursday, Dec. 10, 3:19 p.m.- Joseph Cannon, 48, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were dispatched to the 700 block of South Sixth Avenue in reference to a criminal damage report. Officers observed damage that had been done to the complainant's vehicle. Cannon was later located and taken to the HPD where he was processed and later taken to the PSB in Danville.
Fire Calls
Saturday, Dec. 12, 2:04 p.m.- The Hoopeston Fire Department was called in for mutual aid for a structure fire at 207 Park Place in Rossville. No one was injured in the fire.
Traffic Accidents
Monday, Dec. 7, 1:44 p.m.- A 2016 Chrysler van, driven by David Weber, of Hoopeston, was re-entering the roadway after leaving First Farmers Bank when he accidentally collided with the rear driver's side of a 2017 Ford van, driven by Timothy M. George, of East Lynn. Both vehicles were drivable and insured. No injuries were reported.
Found Items
Tuesday, Dec. 8, time unknown- An Illinois driver's license belonging to Damien C. Gray was dropped in the Water Payment Box at city hall. Gray may contact the HPD to make arrangements to pick up the license.