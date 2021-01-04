Hoopeston Police Department reports Dec. 27-Jan. 2
Traffic Accident
Wednesday, Dec. 30, 5:36 p.m.- A 2020 Ford Fusion, owned by Robin Warren, of Sheldon, was struck by an unknown white vehicle while parked in the IGA parking lot. The unknown vehicle left the scene without reporting the accident.
Criminal Damage to Property
Saturday, Jan. 2, 9:08 a.m.- The Hoopeston Police Department was called to the 400 block of West Washington Street in reference to damage to a garage after an attempted burglary. An investigation is ongoing.
Found Bike
Sunday, Dec. 27, time unknown- Officers recovered a purple bicycle in the road on the 400 block of East Lincoln. The owner can claim it at the HPD.
Monday, Dec. 28, time unknown- A green Huffy was found in the 200 block of East Main Street in the alley. It may be claimed at the HPD.