Hoopeston Police Department reports Dec. 20-26
Arrests/Citations
Monday, Dec. 21, 2:58 a.m.- Craig Stevens, 42, of Hoopeston, was arrested after HPD officers were flagged down for a report of a subject damaging Christmas decorations in the area of the 200 block of East Main Street. Stevens was later located and arrested. He was taken to the HPD and later taken to the Public Safety Building in Danville.
Monday, Dec. 21, 4:55 p.m.- Craig I. Stevens, 42, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were called to the 400 block of South Second Avenue for a call of home invasion. Stevens was arrested and taken to the HPD for processing and was later taken to the PSB to await arraignment.
Tuesday, Dec. 22, 5:24 p.m.- Holly Irvin, 40, of Hoopeston, was cited after officers were called to the 600 block of West Elm Street for a report of a dog running loose. Irvin was located and given a Hoopeston City Court notice to appear.
Criminal Damage to Property
Sunday, Dec. 20, 12:06 a.m.- A 51-year-old Hoopeston woman reported someone had damaged a vehicle that was parked on the 300 block of West Elm Street. An investigation continues.
Lost/Stolen Wallet
Thursday, Dec. 24, 10:57 p.m.- A complainant contacted the HPD when she discovered her wallet was missing. An investigation is ongoing.
Found Items
Saturday, Dec. 26, noon- A set of keys was found in the alley behind Silgan.