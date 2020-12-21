Hoopeston Police Department reports Dec. 14-19
Arrests/Citations
Tuesday, Dec. 15, 10:11 p.m.- Anita Gunn, 56, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were dispatched to the 800 block of West Main Street for a domestic disturbance in progress. Gunn was arrested and taken to the HPD for processing and later released with a city notice to appear.
Thursday, Dec. 17, 7:24 p.m.- Marcus Coe Sr., 46, of Hoopeston, was arrested during a traffic after a search of his person found he was in possession of methamphetmines. Coe was taken to the HPD for processing and later taken to the Public Safety Building in Danville.
Saturday, Dec. 19, 3:59 p.m.- Collin Shaner, 26, of Danville, was arrested after officers responded to 1030 West Chestnut in reference to a civil dispute. After an investigation Shaner was located and charged with disorderly conduct. Shaner was taken to the HPD where he was processed and later released with a notice to appear in Hoopeston City Court.
Saturday, Dec. 19, 8:21 p.m.- HPD officers were dispatched to Fourth Avenue and West Maple Street for a traffic accident. April Fowler, 37, of Danville, was driving a 2015 Ford Explorer when she ran the yield sign and struck a 1999 Dodge Ram, driven by Steven McCool, of Hoopeston. No injuries were reported and both vehicles were insured. A computer check revealed that Powell had a revoked driver's license. She was taken into custody for driving while license revoked and disobeying a traffic control device. She was later released with two traffic citations and traffic court date.
Traffic Accident
Wednesday, Dec. 16, 11:35 a.m.- Nikalas W. Boyne, of Rossville, was driving a 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix in McFerren Park when he lost control of his vehicle and slide off the roadway into fencing owned by the city of Hoopeston. The vehicle was driven away. No injuries were reported. No tickets were issued.
Fire Call
Thursday, Dec. 17, 5:07 p.m.- The Hoopeston Fire Department was dispatched to State Route 1/East 3800 N. Rd. for a field on fire. The HFD confirmed it was a controlled burn. No injuries were reported.
Saturday, Dec. 19, 1:33 a.m.- The Hoopeston Fire Department was dispatched to Seventh Street and East Young for a report of smoke inside an apartment. The call was unfounded.