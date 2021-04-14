April 8:
Traffic Accident
Time: 4:29PM
Location: E Orange St/S 7th Ave
Unit 1: 2005 Chevrolet driven by Joshua Nogle(39)(M)of Urbana
Details: Unit 1 lost sight of the turning entrance and entered the ditch. No Injuries reported no citations issued.
Fire Call
Time: 7:18PM
Location: 1121 S Dixie Hwy(Lithgow Automotive)
Details: HFD was dispatched for an unknown item on fire. Upon arrival was notified it was a control burn.
April 9:
Fire Call
Time: 06:00 AM
Location: 1900 East Rd & State Route 9 area
Details: At the above time, an off-duty police officer observed a garage structure fire, called in the location, and rousted the resident to the alarm. HFD responded with engines, and tanker fire was out clean up was finished by 06:45 am. No injuries reported. No damage estimates reported at the time.
April 10:
Criminal Trespass; Resisting/Obstructing a Peace Officer
Date: 04/09/21
Time: 10:06 PM
Location: 500 Blk N 10th Ave
Victim: 30 year old Hoopeston female
Arrested: Chase R Hensley (25) (M) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD called to the residence reference to a subject being in her residence without permission. Subject was found, arrested, and released with a Vermilion County court date.
Domestic Battery
Time: 03:12 AM
Location: 800 Blk E Main Street
Victim: 78 year old Hoopeston male
Arrested: Joshua J Edwards (43) (M) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD called to the residence reference to a subject causing problems. He was arrested and taken to the Public Safety Building for processing.
Criminal Trespass; Aggravated Battery to Peace Officer X2; Resisting/Obstructing a Peace Officer
Time: 05:06 AM
Location: 500 Blk N 10th Ave
Victim: 30 year old Hoopeston female
Arrested: Chase R Hensley (25) (M) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD called back to the residence reference to the same subject being in the residence after he was advised by HPD officers not to return. Subject was arrested, processed, and taken to the PSB.
April 13:
Possession of Methamphetamine, Driving while licenses expired
Time: 2:13PM
Location: N 4th St. E Seminary Ave
Arrested: Christopher A Burton(48)(M)of Hoopeston
Details: HPD officers conducted a traffic stop. A Computer search showed Mr. Burton to have an expired license, a search of his persons found him to have Methamphetamine on him. Mr. Burton was transported to the HPD for processing and was later transported to the PSB.