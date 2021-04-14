April 8:

Traffic Accident

Time: 4:29PM

Location: E Orange St/S 7th Ave

Unit 1: 2005 Chevrolet driven by Joshua Nogle(39)(M)of Urbana

Details: Unit 1 lost sight of the turning entrance and entered the ditch. No Injuries reported no citations issued.

Fire Call

Time: 7:18PM

Location: 1121 S Dixie Hwy(Lithgow Automotive)

Details: HFD was dispatched for an unknown item on fire. Upon arrival was notified it was a control burn.

April 9:

Fire Call

Time: 06:00 AM

Location: 1900 East Rd & State Route 9 area

Details: At the above time, an off-duty police officer observed a garage structure fire, called in the location, and rousted the resident to the alarm. HFD responded with engines, and tanker fire was out clean up was finished by 06:45 am. No injuries reported. No damage estimates reported at the time.

April 10:

Criminal Trespass; Resisting/Obstructing a Peace Officer

Date: 04/09/21

Time: 10:06 PM

Location: 500 Blk N 10th Ave

Victim: 30 year old Hoopeston female

Arrested: Chase R Hensley (25) (M) of Hoopeston

Details: HPD called to the residence reference to a subject being in her residence without permission. Subject was found, arrested, and released with a Vermilion County court date.

Domestic Battery

Time: 03:12 AM

Location: 800 Blk E Main Street

Victim: 78 year old Hoopeston male

Arrested: Joshua J Edwards (43) (M) of Hoopeston

Details: HPD called to the residence reference to a subject causing problems. He was arrested and taken to the Public Safety Building for processing.

Criminal Trespass; Aggravated Battery to Peace Officer X2; Resisting/Obstructing a Peace Officer

Time: 05:06 AM

Location: 500 Blk N 10th Ave

Victim: 30 year old Hoopeston female

Arrested: Chase R Hensley (25) (M) of Hoopeston

Details: HPD called back to the residence reference to the same subject being in the residence after he was advised by HPD officers not to return. Subject was arrested, processed, and taken to the PSB.

April 13:

Possession of Methamphetamine, Driving while licenses expired

Time: 2:13PM

Location: N 4th St. E Seminary Ave

Arrested: Christopher A Burton(48)(M)of Hoopeston

Details: HPD officers conducted a traffic stop. A Computer search showed Mr. Burton to have an expired license, a search of his persons found him to have Methamphetamine on him. Mr. Burton was transported to the HPD for processing and was later transported to the PSB.

Trending Food Videos